Superstar Travis Tritt bringing "Big Country Party" to Marion

When country superstar Travis Tritt performs in Marion this summer, promoter Cody Dunbar has just one expectation.

“It’ll be a big country party,” he said.

Dunbar announced Tuesday that Tritt will be in concert, Aug. 19, at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, calling Tritt one of the biggest names he has brought to the area. Dunbar said the performance, which will feature Tritt’s full band is a unique part of the artist’s “Set in Stone” tour.

“If you look at the venues he is playing, they are most theaters or arenas or huge outdoor facilities – places that hold 5,000 people or more. We’re having him come into a much smaller venue. It’s super exciting,” he said.

Tritt was part of a new wave of country artists who burst on the Nashville music scene in the late 1980s including Clint Black, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson.

He has won four Country Music Association awards and two Grammys thanks to hits including “Put Some Drive in Your Country,” “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” and “It’s a Great Day to be Alive.”

“He’s had so many Top 10 and No. 1 hits,” explained Kent Zimmer of New Country Z-100. “He’s a phenomenal musician and I think the coolest thing is that we don’t have to travel very far to see someone like this. It’s going to be a fantastic show, right here in our backyard.”

Zimmer said Tritt has appeared in the region before including concerts at the Du Quoin State Fair and called him a versatile performer.

“Man, he can sing,” Zimmer explained. “He can sing country and he can sing Southern rock and blues, but what a lot of people will find out is that he is a phenomenal guitar player, too. He really puts on a great show.”

The concert is one stop on a 40-plus city tour supporting Tritt’s first studio album in more than a dozen years. Dunbar said he expects performances to include new songs as well as familiar favorites from the Grand Ole Opry member.

“He’s one of the artists that country fans of any age, any demographic can relate to, yet he is pure country,” Dunbar said. “His music is something that practically anyone can understand.”

Zimmer added, “He’ll sing hit after hit. There will be a lot of these songs that bring back memories – that’s the song that my wife and I first danced to or that’s a song I remember from when I had a break up in high school or that song was on the radio when I was learning to drive a manual transmission out in Franklin County.

“It’s going to be wonderful,” he said.

Tickets for the Aug. 19 concert start at $59.99 and are available on the venue's website at www.marionccc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0