Suspect in Carterville shooting now in custody, lockdowns lifted

The suspect in a Carterville shooting is in custody. The identity of the alleged shooter has not yet been released. The individual was considered armed and dangerous.

Carterville police, fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health, 310 W. Plaza Drive, just east of the John A. Logan College campus Friday morning.

One person was shot and transported to an area hospital by ambulance and the suspect fled in a blue Kia, prompting an extensive search. The incident led several area schools and John A. Logan College to go on lockdown and shelter-in-place.

“This was domestic in nature and targeted to one person. It was not a random act of violence,” Carterville Alderman Tom Harness told The Southern.

Harness said the suspect was located and that there was no further risk to the public.

In an alert sent to students and other members of the college community about 9 a.m., recipients were told of an active shooter situation near the campus and that individuals should campus until further notice.

Steve O’Keefe, assistant vice president for marketing, public relations and communications at John A. Logan College, said administrators were informed of the situation and made the decision to alert students, staff and faculty.

"We received word of an active shooter situation, so we took the precaution of going into a lockdown until we get word it has been resolved,” he said. “It’s not on campus. Our campus police are on top of it and monitoring everything. We’ll shelter in place until we get word things are resolved.”

Officials with the Carterville Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office declined comment when contacted by The Southern.

Parents of students in the Carterville schools posted online that they had received “all clear” text messages about 10:20 a.m. John A. Logan College also lifted its lockdown about 10:30 a.m.