A suspect is in custody after nearly three dozen Marion Junior High School students were hit with airsoft pellets fired from a passing vehicle this morning.

An automated telephone call at 10:45 a.m. from Marion Community Unit School District No. 2 reported 31 students who were outside for physical education class were struck by the pellets. The message said there were no major injuries.

Marion police report a suspect was identified and has been detained. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

