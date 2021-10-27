Suspect on the run has been arrested in 2019 fatal shooting on Carbondale strip

The third and final suspect accused in the 2019 murder of Keon Lavonte Cooper is in custody, police announced Wednesday.

Olando "TJ" Sheron, 26, has been at large since the 2019 shooting. Two other suspects — Thomas Evans Jr. and Tyren Johnson — were previously arrested in connection with the case.

Officers previously arrested Evans Jr. for concealing or aiding a fugitive and Johnson for murder in this case. The Carbondale Police Department had obtained an arrest warrant for Sheron for first-degree murder as well.

After the November 2019 shooting, Sheron fled the area and was not immediately located, police said.

According to Wednesday's news release, authorities at the local, state, and federal level began working a joint investigation to locate Sheron and arrest him on the warrant.

During the investigation, information was developed that Sheron was evading arrest and residing in Southern California.

On Tuesday, authorities located and arrested Sheron in Gardena, California. He is now being held at the Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois. This case is being prosecuted by the Jackson County States Attorney’s Office.

"We continue to keep Keon Cooper’s family in our thoughts and prayers. The Carbondale Police Department appreciates all of the assistance by other law enforcement agencies and the countless hours dedicated by Carbondale Police Department investigators to bring the suspects to justice," the Carbondale Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting

Cooper was fatally shot Nov. 3, 2019 on the Carbondale strip while talking to three men at about 1:20 a.m. in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, police have said.

Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, and police indicated they fired at Cooper. Then, three suspects in total fled in a black newer model Kia Optima or similar vehicle, police said.

Agencies that worked on the search for Sheron and investigation include the Carbondale Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located in Southern Illinois, the Eastern District of Missouri in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles, California — comprised of officers from the California Department of Corrections, the Gardena Police Department, the Torrence Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department — also assisted in the investigation to locate Sheron.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.