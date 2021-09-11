Suspects in custody after incident prompted Carterville High School into lockdown

Multiple suspects were in custody Saturday afternoon after law enforcement agencies assisted Marion and Carterville police in a search near Carterville High School.

Several news media and social media reports Saturday noted the high school was placed on lockdown due to an earlier incident and a nearby football game happening on campus.

Marion dispatchers deferred all questions to the police chief who could not be immediately reached.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department confirmed they assisted in the search and that the scene was being cleared a little after 4 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

