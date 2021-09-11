 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspects in custody after incident prompted Carterville High School into lockdown
0 comments
breaking urgent

Suspects in custody after incident prompted Carterville High School into lockdown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
95410716

Photo illustration

 Getty Images

Multiple suspects were in custody Saturday afternoon after law enforcement agencies assisted Marion and Carterville police in a search near Carterville High School.

Several news media and social media reports Saturday noted the high school was placed on lockdown due to an earlier incident and a nearby football game happening on campus.  

Marion dispatchers deferred all questions to the police chief who could not be immediately reached. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department confirmed they assisted in the search and that the scene was being cleared a little after 4 p.m. 

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday afternoon. 

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's so hard": Biden honors victims of 9/11 attacks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News