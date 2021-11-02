Taiwanese business leaders visit Southern Illinois to strengthen relationship

A group of Taiwanese government and business leaders completed a visit to Southern Illinois on Tuesday, laying groundwork for what local officials hope will be future investments and business opportunities between the region and the southeast Asian nation.

Representatives of the Taiwan Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago as well as the Taiwanese American Chambers of Commerce in Chicago and Taiwanese business leaders joined Southern Illinois legislators, administrators from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and governmental leaders for a tour and presentation on the Alexander County Port District project which will develop a river port in Cairo. The group also toured the SIU campus, the university’s Transportation Education Center and other facilities at the Southern Illinois Airport.

Taiwanese government and private sector investors are looking at the Alexander-Cairo Port District for future business opportunities, expand relationships with Southern Illinois University on a variety of programs, opportunities at the Southern Illinois Airport and future agriculture commodity purchases from the area.

Mark Chang of Carbondale, president of Olive Branch International Educational Services, a company which works to bring international students to SIU, said Southern Illinois-Taiwanese ventures have grown since the Chicago-based “Friends of Taiwan” group facilitated the donation of personal protection equipment and other supplies to area health care facilities at the beginning of the pandemic. The visit comes on the heels of a brief presentation on the Cairo project by State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, to Taiwanese officials in Chicago several weeks ago.

Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello II said Illinois and Taiwan work together very well.

“In 2020, we exported $382 million overall in agricultural products to Taiwan,” he said. “This has become a very, very strong relationship over the last few years. Taiwan and Illinois have formed a good relationship.”

Johnson Chiang, director general of the Taiwan Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago said agricultural exports to Taiwan have expanded by 40% so far this year. He added the delegation’s visit to Cairo may become mutually beneficial.

“We got a very impressive briefing about the Cairo port project and I like the idea of an additional waterway. With this new waterway, we have to expect more trade between Taiwan and here,” he said.

State Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, said cooperation with Taiwan could exceed all expectations.

“I think we are not even sure of the significant potential of the port and this relationship with Taiwan. This is not just about farm products and Southern Illinois, but this is about marketing Illinois products across the world,” Severin said.

