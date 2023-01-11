Taking the stage: Hospice Gala back after two-year intermission

After an absence of more than two years, one of the region’s most popular social events is back – with a distinctively British twist.

The Hospice of Southern Illinois Red Carpet Gala – a showcase for some of the region’s most talented individuals – is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at The Pavilion in Marion. The usually-annual event which has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, features musical performances, dinner, silent and live auctions as well as a time of dancing and a special raffle.

Each year the event follows a theme. Herby Voss, one of four directors for the performance portion of the gala, said this year’s “Brilliantly British” approach provides for lots of options.

“It’s a pretty eclectic offering,” he explained. “When we look at the things we do in-between performers, we can bring in James Bond or Harry Potter or the royal family, so there are lots of interesting things we can do between the musical numbers, but then there is the music: the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, Queen and Elton John, David Bowie and Van Morrison; there’s just no end to the options for our performers.”

Voss, Jared Garrison and Todd Ellis are directing the performances along with Shawn Holderfield, who is directing the group of musicians who will provide accompaniment for the approximately 40 singers, dancers and other performers – all volunteers from across the region.

“One of the biggest draws for us is that people get to see people they know – maybe their doctor or accountant or someone they know from wherever – but didn’t know that they are gifted musicians, singers or dancers,” Voss said.

He said the 2023 edition of the gala will be the first where every performance includes instrumentals from a live band.

Kay Dosier, manager for the 2023 gala, said attendance at the annual event is considered by many as a “must.”

“Last time we were able to do it, back in 2020, we had more than 900 people attend. It’s fun, but it also is really special,” she said. “People have missed it.”

Funds raised by the Red Carpet Gala support activities of Hospice of Southern Illinois, said Jennifer McCoy, HIS event coordinator.

“Hospice care sometimes is a sad thing to talk about, but this event is a celebration of Hospice of Southern Illinois and what we bring to the community,” she said.

The entity is a not-for-profit organization that provides end-of-life care throughout the region.

Tickets and information about the 11th Annual Red Carpet Gala is available at www.hospice.org/events.