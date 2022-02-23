Tap dancing comes to Shryock stage on Feb. 27

CARBONDALE — Several Southern Illinois University Carbondale students will showcase their dance skills this weekend when the Taplife dance showcase performs on the Shryock Auditorium stage.

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Admission is free. SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks in shared indoor spaces.

The event is sponsored by the SIU Carbondale School of Theater and Dance and in part by the Fine Arts Activity Fee.

The performance will also be available on YouTube livestream via the School of Music.

The SIU students participating will be dancing in a wide range of choreography, said Darryl Clark, an assistant professor in musical theater dance. Clark and Matthew Williams, an assistant professor of practice in performance/movement at SIU, are featured, along with members of the Southern Illinois Dance Company and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Dance Company.

SIU Carbondale students who will be performing, with major, and hometown, are:

Kaleigh Allen, sophomore, linguistics, Austin, Texas.

Grace Brown, junior, musical theater, Lexington, Kentucky.

Julia Cicero, senior, musical theater, Villa Park, Illinois.

Gillian Corpuz, sophomore, musical theater, Ocoee, Florida.

Aubree Jean, junior, musical theater, Bay City, Michigan.

Abigail King, junior, political science, Monticello, Illinois.

Jackson Love, graduate student, School of Music, Huntsville, Alabama.

Bella Redd, graduate student, School of Music, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Olivia Scheibly, senior, health care management, Champaign, Illinois.

