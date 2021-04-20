 Skip to main content
Ted Grace's Illinois medical license now in jeopardy in Ohio State sex scandal fallout
Ted Grace's Illinois medical license now in jeopardy in Ohio State sex scandal fallout

Student Health Center

The exterior of the SIU Carbondale Student Health Center is shown. 

 RUSTY BAILEY, SIU MEDIA SERVICES

CARBONDALE — Ted Grace’s Illinois medical license is now in question after he surrendered his Ohio medical license this month following an investigation into his handling of allegations of sexual abuse against another physician at Ohio State University.

Grace’s departure as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s director of Student Health Services was announced last week.

That came at the same time as it came to light that he had surrendered his license to the State Medical Board of Ohio — which stemmed from his oversight of Richard Strauss, a serial predator and former Ohio State University physician, in the 1990s.

Grace was notified last July of the investigation by the Ohio medical board. A similar complaint has been filed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

In a complaint filed Monday, the state department asks that Grace either have his Illinois license revoked, suspended or that he otherwise be reprimanded for his actions in Ohio.

The complaint listed the details of the Ohio investigation into Grace’s handling of multiple complaints against Strauss by students who said he had completed invasive or otherwise unneeded examinations of them, specifically their genitals.

“The foregoing acts and/or omissions by (Grace) are grounds for revocation or suspension of a Certificate,” the complaint said.

Grace is required to appear either in person or by phone at a hearing at 1 p.m. May 17 in Chicago.

Ted Grace, director of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Health Center

Ted Grace has served as the director of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Health Center since 2008.

 COURTESY SIU

