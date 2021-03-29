Teen airlifted after 20-foot fall from Little Grand Canyon cliff

A teen visiting the area with his father was hospitalized Monday after a fall Monday at the Little Grand Canyon in the Shawnee National Forest.
Authorities responded to Little Grand Canyon at 10:23 a.m. Monday to reports of someone who had fallen, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
After reporting to the scene, authorities learned that a father and son from Louisville, Ky. were visiting and went hiking at the park.
The sheriff’s office said they learned that a 14-year-old boy had fallen near the waterfall portion of the trail. He fell about 20 feet from a cliff.
He was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not known, authorities said.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
