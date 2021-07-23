Teen entrepreneur launches Southern Branch Picnics — providing everything but the ants

Kaya Coleman is a romantic’s best friend. Or at least their secret weapon.
Imagine a romantic picnic at a great Southern Illinois location with fantastic food, nice plates, all the necessary accessories, a beautiful tablecloth or blanket, pillows and even flowers. All of the headaches of planning, preparing and even cleaning up are someone else’s responsibility.
You have just imagined a perfect picnic seamlessly handled by Coleman’s entrepreneurial venture, Southern Branch Picnics.
Coleman, a 17-year-old who will be a senior at Cobden High School this fall, started Southern Branch Picnics earlier this year with a goal of making memorable picnics a simple affair.
“Basically what we do is offer luxury picnic for any type of occasion,” she said.
Using a reservation form, Coleman’s customers pick a setting, time and menu for a picnic.
She handles the rest, setting up everything just before picnickers arrive.
When they have finished the meal and maybe even dessert, she returns at a pre-arranged time, packing up everything. The goal is to provide a hassle-free picnic to remember.
As a relatively new business, Southern Branch Picnics is growing, but currently only handles events for up to four people. Coleman said she is willing to provide picnics within an “about an hour’s drive” of her home base in Jonesboro.
She says clients can choose the basics – things such as sandwiches and sides – and add on items including vegetable and fruit trays and desserts. They also can select a venue where Coleman has built a relationship or choose a setting of their own. Complete picnics start at about $80 including food. She said she works with Anna’s Farmstead Market to provide food for the picnics.
Coleman started the business as a way of earning money for her college education. She said she hopes to become a veterinarian specializing in large animals. The idea for the business came from her cousin, who has built a successful picnic business in the Bloomington-Normal area.
“She actually runs a similar business and she came down and visited with me. She told me that this would be a good idea for me to do here since we have so many beautiful places and natural venue options. I thought it was a good idea, but she’s really the one that got the ball rolling,” Coleman said.
She explained that she tested the concept with picnics for family members including her parents, her brother and his girlfriend and other family friends. With raving reviews from them, she launched the business in earnest, setting up a Facebook page. The social media outlet and word-of-mouth have been Coleman’s only forms of advertising.
“Honestly, I’ve been a little bit shocked. People are reacting a lot with the Facebook page and sharing it,” she said.
She added that she has been surprised by the reaction to Southern Branch Picnics.
“I didn’t expect it to take off this fast,” she said. “I didn’t even really have a full-blown plan in place yet. I’m still working on it and still working part-time at another job. It’s really exploded. I didn’t expect it to go this fast, but I’m perfectly OK with it. It’s really neat.”