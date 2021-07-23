Teen entrepreneur launches Southern Branch Picnics — providing everything but the ants

She says clients can choose the basics – things such as sandwiches and sides – and add on items including vegetable and fruit trays and desserts. They also can select a venue where Coleman has built a relationship or choose a setting of their own. Complete picnics start at about $80 including food. She said she works with Anna’s Farmstead Market to provide food for the picnics.

Coleman started the business as a way of earning money for her college education. She said she hopes to become a veterinarian specializing in large animals. The idea for the business came from her cousin, who has built a successful picnic business in the Bloomington-Normal area.

“She actually runs a similar business and she came down and visited with me. She told me that this would be a good idea for me to do here since we have so many beautiful places and natural venue options. I thought it was a good idea, but she’s really the one that got the ball rolling,” Coleman said.

She explained that she tested the concept with picnics for family members including her parents, her brother and his girlfriend and other family friends. With raving reviews from them, she launched the business in earnest, setting up a Facebook page. The social media outlet and word-of-mouth have been Coleman’s only forms of advertising.