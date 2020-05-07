Teens start nationwide letter-writing campaign to fight loneliness in senior citizens

“I think everyone loves a good hand-written letter,” Shreya said.

Saffron said the project has helped some families rediscover the art of handwritten letters, which sometimes feels outdated when compared to texting and email.

Their efforts have expanded into Southern Illinois. They are sending letters to 700 seniors in Jackson, Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union counties. They are working with the Illinois Commission for National and Community Service and Illinois Department of Aging to identify seniors who could benefit from a letter. Letters are delivered with their meals.

Now, Shreya and Saffron need your help to expand to more counties in Southern Illinois. They hope to include letters for 1,500 seniors.

Volunteers can sign up on the group’s website, lettersagainstisolation.com. Saffron said to look for the yellow form and fill it out.

The teens began interviewing the recipients of their efforts for a blog on their website. They were told the letters make the seniors feel like someone cares and loves them.

They believe the pandemic has not only made people more aware of senior loneliness. It has also united people across the country to find a solution. It has made them kinder and more willing to help.