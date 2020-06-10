Tennessee man dies in crash on I-57 in Franklin County

A 75-year-old man from Memphis, Tennessee, died Wednesday in Franklin County after his semitrailer crashed on Interstate 57.
According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the man was traveling northbound on I-57 in a construction zone at milepost 63, near West Frankfort, when one of the semi's tires dropped into a shoulder cut-out that is about 200 feet long and 12 inches deep. The truck continued through the entire length of the cut-out, and when it struck the end of the cut-out, the truck left the pavement, traveled down a ravine, turned over and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Franklin County coroner, according to state police.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Police did not release the man's name, saying family notifications had not yet been made.
— The Southern
