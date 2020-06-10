Tennessee man dies in crash on I-57 in Franklin County

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the man was traveling northbound on I-57 in a construction zone at milepost 63, near West Frankfort, when one of the semi's tires dropped into a shoulder cut-out that is about 200 feet long and 12 inches deep. The truck continued through the entire length of the cut-out, and when it struck the end of the cut-out, the truck left the pavement, traveled down a ravine, turned over and hit a tree.