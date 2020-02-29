10th annual Polar Plunge raises nearly $30k for the Special Olympics

The temperature reached a high of 48 degrees Saturday but polar plungers were greeted with 43 degree lake water when they took the leap for the 10th annual Polar Plunge at Campus lake.

According to organizers there were 132 participants that helped raise $27,829.53 for the Special Olympics. The events was one of 21 in the state to benefit the organization. Locally, the funds are used to send athletes to compete in national games.