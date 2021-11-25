Thanksgiving with the 'firehouse family'

Like many Thanksgiving tables, there was plenty of food, lots of good-natured ribbing and football on in the background. Unlike most of the day’s gatherings however, this celebratory feast potentially could be interrupted at a moment’s notice.

Welcome to Thanksgiving at Carbondale Fire Station No. 2, where members of “C” shift sat down together about 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a variety of smoked meats and much of the traditional fare: green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and deviled eggs, all hopeful there would be no call for their services during dinner.

The eight full-time firefighters already had been on one “cooking-related call” during their 24-hour shift which began at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Collectively, they were hoping for a quiet afternoon. Lots were being drawn for a planned table tennis tournament and there was on-going discussions about the day’s professional football games.

Thanksgiving at the firehouse is not much different than any other shift, with the exception of a greater emphasis on food.

“In one sense, this is a very normal day,” Presley explained. “We’re here generally every third day, so if you work the holiday, you’re here doing your normal, regular things. But today, we’re getting together for a meal as a family – our firehouse family.”

“We normally don’t put out this much food,” explained Carbondale Fire Department Captain D.W. Presley. “Normally it’s a fairly quickly-prepared meal and we don’t have the ability to spend as much time cooking, but luckily we didn’t have any calls in the middle of preparing this.”

Each of the firefighters contributed to the meal.

“Everybody pitches in. Some of the guys even started things yesterday or got up early this morning to get some of the meat going. It all comes together for a good meal,” Presley said.

Firefighter Travis Young said firefighters’ families have become accustomed to their absence on Thanksgiving, adding that the holiday is often celebrated a few days early at home.

“Thanksgiving at the station is a little bit of work and a little bit of fun,” he said.

It was Firefighter Zach Halstead’s first Thanksgiving on duty and only his third shift as a member of the Carbondale Fire Department. He said when he took the job, he expected to work on holidays.

“I knew it was going to be one of those things,” he said. “It’s your holiday, but you have got to work it and show up and do your duty. Maybe today’s a little bit different, but it’s part of the job.”

As the firefighters completed filling their plates and sat down to eat, Presley shared one more tidbit about Thanksgiving at Station No. 2.

“You know, the way the calendar works this year, if you are here for Thanksgiving, you’ll be here for Christmas, too,” he said.

