The 2023 Southern Illinois Music Festival may be the largest in the event’s history and even though it will feature some recognizable music, organizers are highlighting the unfamiliar this year.

“The festival is titled ‘Hidden Gems,’ meaning we are performing some music by well-known composers, but maybe lesser known pieces by them and some composers who maybe are not quite as well-known,” explained festival Artistic Director and Conductor Edward Benyas. “I predict that many patrons will discover with delight a composer or a piece that they’ve never heard before.”

This season, the festival’s 19th, will run from May 25 to June 11 and will feature orchestral and chamber music, opera, jazz and educational programs.

The festival begins at 7 p.m. on May 25 with a free voice and cello recital featuring mezzo soprano and Carbondale native Emily Hughes and William Cernota, an assistant lecturer in SIU’s School of Music, at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane in Carbondale. There is no admission, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Carbondale Warming Center.

Two featured performances of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s “La Rondine” will be presented in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium at 7 p.m. June 9 and 2 p.m. June 11. The opera, with Susanne Burgess of the Metropolitan Opera singing the female lead of Magda, will also feature a brilliant cast and local chorus and dancers.

“‘La Rondine,’ is full of beautiful solo and choral vocal writing,” Benyas said, “and Susanne Burgess has performed with some of the greatest opera singers of the world.”

Additionally, Benyas said the “La Rodine” performances will feature English subtitles and the festival’s largest chorus ever, comprised of more than a dozen young opera performers supplemented by community members.

Other festival performances feature the works of well-known composers, including Alexander Glazunov, Karl Goldmark, George Frideric Handel, Vasily Kalinnikov, Franz Liszt, Camille Saint-Saëns, Robert Schumann, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Giuseppe Verdi and Richard Wagner.

True to its name, the Southern Illinois Music Festival includes events and performances across the region.

“This is our 19th year and in those years, we will have performed at over 60 venues in a 12 county region,” he said.

Additional locations for performances this year include ArtSpace304, the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, SIU’s Morris Library and the Lutes Gallery in the University Museum. Performances are also scheduled for the Harold Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo and the Anna Arts Center.

Four orchestral concerts will be offered at Carterville High School and Marion High School. Concerts are at 7 p.m. May 30, June 3 and June 8 in Carterville, featuring Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto on May 30, Liszt’s “Les Preludes” on June 3, and arias and ensembles from Handel to Wagner with young opera artists on June 8. Ticket prices are $25 and $10.

At 2 p.m. on June 10, a free, all-American patriotic concert at Marion High School will include a tribute to legendary American composer and conductor John Williams, who recently celebrated his 91st birthday.

Children’s events have become a staple of the festival and this year’s “Klassics for Kids” and “Jive with Jazz” performances are planned for Anna, Carbondale, Marion and Murphysboro. The children’s performances are free.

A focus of this year's festival is underrepresented composers, Benyas noted. That includes a free chamber concert at 3 p.m. June 7 on Morris Library’s third floor for the dedication of the Lionel Semiatin collection. Semiatin was a World War II veteran who composed much of his “American Symphony" while on battlefields. He visited Carbondale in 2014 to hear three of his pieces performed at the 2014 music festival during a D-Day 70th anniversary concert. He died in 2015 at 98, two months after his entire “American Symphony” premiered that June.

Benyas said Semiatin’s work definitely qualifies as a hidden gem.

“He had a whole career of writing orchestral and chamber music, and he really knew what he was doing,” Benyas explained. “I arranged for them to donate the entire collection Morris Library’s Special Collections.”

Details on the 2023 Southern Illinois Music Festival including a complete schedule of performances and information on tickets is available at www.sifest.com.

Pete Rosenbery of SIU Media Services contributed to this story.

