Cody Dunbar thought The Beach Boys would be a popular act when he booked them for a show at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, but he said he was surprised by just how popular the show has been among local residents.

“I thought they’d sell fast, but over half of the tickets sold the very first weekend,” Dunbar said of the Nov. 5 concert. “This is one of the biggest bands I’ve ever brought to Marion and they are one of those bands who are playing in 3,000-4,000-seat venues across the country so bringing them to a theater this size will make for a cool, intimate experience.”

The band, which includes founding member Mike Love, has sold millions of records since its Hawthorne, California beginnings in 1961 and is considered one of the most influential acts in rock and roll music. Beginning with “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” many of the band’s 37 Top 40 hits focus on the West Coast culture of surfing, cars and romance.

The Beach Boys were elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and ranked No. 12 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the greatest artists of all time.

Dunbar said The Beach Boys, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, are bringing a unique approach to the Marion performance.

“They are doing an evening with just them, so there won’t be any openers or other acts,” Dunbar explained. They will be doing two full sets – 35 to 40 songs that will include all of the hits.”

He said the group will be supported by a full band.

“It’s a huge, huge show and a really cool production,” he said. “This is one of the most exciting bands I’ve ever booked. I am on cloud nine to be able to get them. I am excited.”

He said that local music fans also are excited, some even beyond belief.

“I keep getting asked if it is a tribute band or if it actually is The Beach Boys who are coming. I think people are shocked that they are really going to be playing here. They have been touring since 1961 or 1962 and you don’t know how long groups like this are going to be touring, so I’m glad to bring them to our area,” he said.

Tickets for The Beach Boys’ performance on Nov. 5 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center start at $59.99 and can be purchased at www.marionccc.com.

