Cody Dunbar thought The Beach Boys would be a popular act when he booked them for a show at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, but he said he was surprised by just how popular the show has been among local residents.
“I thought they’d sell fast, but over half of the tickets sold the very first weekend,” Dunbar said of the Nov. 5 concert. “This is one of the biggest bands I’ve ever brought to Marion and they are one of those bands who are playing in 3,000-4,000-seat venues across the country so bringing them to a theater this size will make for a cool, intimate experience.”
The band, which includes founding member Mike Love, has sold millions of records since its Hawthorne, California beginnings in 1961 and is considered one of the most influential acts in rock and roll music. Beginning with “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” many of the band’s 37 Top 40 hits focus on the West Coast culture of surfing, cars and romance.
People are also reading…
- High School Football | Sparta forced to cancel season
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer says he doesn't want $8M record deal, reveals real name
- Tickets to Va. concert for 'Rich Men North of Richmond' singer sell out in 3 minutes
- Eats of the Week | Heather's Bakeshop & More offers non-traditional treats in Carterville
- High School Volleyball | Season Preview: Fairfield, Massac, Nashville among top spikers
- They're back! SIU students return to the Carbondale campus
- High School Football | Vienna-Goreville follows Sparta’s lead and cancels varsity season
- Girls Cross Country | Season Preview: Anna-Jonesboro seeks to manage depth
- Man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning class
- High School Golf | Welch, Diehl place first at Murphysboro dual match
- Boys Golf | Ridgeway turns ‘yips’ into medalist honor for Carterville
- Carbondale realtor earns national recognition
- Prep Golf | Rangers win A-J golf invite; Stilley earns medalist honors
- Church Women United to host giant yard sale in Carbondale to fight world hunger
- Professor Profile | Shawnee's Woolridge sees the difference a degree can make
The Beach Boys were elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and ranked No. 12 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the greatest artists of all time.
Dunbar said The Beach Boys, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, are bringing a unique approach to the Marion performance.
“They are doing an evening with just them, so there won’t be any openers or other acts,” Dunbar explained. They will be doing two full sets – 35 to 40 songs that will include all of the hits.”
He said the group will be supported by a full band.
“It’s a huge, huge show and a really cool production,” he said. “This is one of the most exciting bands I’ve ever booked. I am on cloud nine to be able to get them. I am excited.”
He said that local music fans also are excited, some even beyond belief.
“I keep getting asked if it is a tribute band or if it actually is The Beach Boys who are coming. I think people are shocked that they are really going to be playing here. They have been touring since 1961 or 1962 and you don’t know how long groups like this are going to be touring, so I’m glad to bring them to our area,” he said.
Tickets for The Beach Boys’ performance on Nov. 5 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center start at $59.99 and can be purchased at www.marionccc.com.
618-351-5078
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Les O'Dell
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.