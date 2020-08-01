The Cairo bridge is closed for the month for repairs, causing long detours

Motorists and truckers are advised to self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah to U.S. 45 North at Metropolis, then take Illinois 169 through Karnak to Illinois 37 South to Cairo, or to connect to Interstate 57 into Missouri.

Motorists at Cairo should detour on U.S. 51 North to Illinois 37 North to Illinois 169 through Karnak, then take U.S. 45 South to Metropolis before following I-24 eastbound to cross the Ohio River into Kentucky.

Bruce said the detour will triple the time he spends traveling to and from work. Typically, it takes him only about 40 minutes combined coming and going, but now he expects to be driving about two hours round-trip.

Todd said construction on the bridge is complicated by two projects ongoing at once.

Prior to Saturday’s closure, the bridge had been reduced to one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal with a maximum 8 1/2-foot load width. This was to allow for deck and expansion joint work on the bridge. On June 8, the agency began work on the levee approach leading up to the bridge on the Kentucky side. This necessitated closing another section of roadway to one lane.