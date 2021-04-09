The Carbondale council is the most diverse its ever been with newly elected Rye Sanders

Responding to the news that she was part of this moment in the city’s history, Harvey said it was “surprising in a way but expected in a way, also.”

The expectation came, she said, from the visible struggles the U.S. still has with race.

Linda Flowers, president of the Carbondale Branch NAACP, had similar thoughts.

"On the one hand it's very encouraging. on the other hand it's very sad," she said. it was sad, she said, that it took as long as it did for this to happen. But either way she said "it's very significant."

Voter turnout was low, even relative to past turnout in consolidated election years, according to data released from Jackson County Clerk Frank Boyd.

Just over 4,400 votes were cast in Carbondale’s council election, according to unofficial totals. Boyd said this is down about 200 from the 2019 consolidated election, but Harvey speculated about a potential boost among Black voters in town.

“I think there was more engagement because there (were) more Black candidates this time,” she said.

Rye Sanders framed the boost a bit differently.

