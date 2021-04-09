The Carbondale council is the most diverse its ever been with newly elected Rye Sanders

CARBONDALE — When Ginger Rye Sanders got the news that voters elected her as the Carbondale City Council's newest member Tuesday night, she was moved by the personal — and historic — significance.
Two incumbents retained their seats on Carbondale’s city council — and ceded one seat to the throng of newcomers.
Rye Sanders, a Carbondale native, was one of three elected to the council this week, including incumbents Jeff Doherty and Carolin Harvey, who retained their seats.
Rye Sanders beat out Councilwoman Jessica Bradshaw, garnering 657 votes to Bradshaw's 520.
The win pointed to a greater moment for the city — once Rye Sanders and Harvey are sworn in this May, it will mark the first time two women of color have served at the same time on the Carbondale City Council.
“The election is a step in the right direction to attain diversity, inclusion, and equality in the Council,” Rye Sanders said in an email to The Southern Friday.
Rye Sanders joins a growing list of Black women and men across the U.S. in recent years, voted in by constituents seeking more minority representation or a more diverse makeup in their elected leaders.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said Friday that he was excited to see this moment come for Carbondale.
“Carbondale is a diverse community and our council should reflect that diversity,” Henry said. “I was very happy about the results.”
Responding to the news that she was part of this moment in the city’s history, Harvey said it was “surprising in a way but expected in a way, also.”
The expectation came, she said, from the visible struggles the U.S. still has with race.
Linda Flowers, president of the Carbondale Branch NAACP, had similar thoughts.
"On the one hand it's very encouraging. on the other hand it's very sad," she said. it was sad, she said, that it took as long as it did for this to happen. But either way she said "it's very significant."
Voter turnout was low, even relative to past turnout in consolidated election years, according to data released from Jackson County Clerk Frank Boyd.
Just over 4,400 votes were cast in Carbondale’s council election, according to unofficial totals. Boyd said this is down about 200 from the 2019 consolidated election, but Harvey speculated about a potential boost among Black voters in town.
“I think there was more engagement because there (were) more Black candidates this time,” she said.
Rye Sanders framed the boost a bit differently.
“I know a lot of people who felt like for eight years or more that they have … been underrepresented,” she said. Rye Sanders said she can relate to people who feel this way.
Incumbents Markida Roper and Catherine Field held their seats — and brought with them Corey Cawthon and Erin Connelly.
“I know about it because I’m one of those individuals,” she said.
In discussions with The Southern and through appearances before the city council at meetings as a concerned citizen and community organizer, Rye Sanders has long pressed the issue of diversity. But beyond that, she has pressed for equal representation in all levels of city government.
Rye Sanders has pressed council officials during meetings about hiring policies, asked for better policing in the historically Black northeast side neighborhood where she lives, and pressed a myriad of other social issues.
Bringing these issues further to the forefront was part of her inspiration to run.
"I was called to run for City Council, and am asking for a seat at the table, where systemic change can be enacted," she told The Southern prior to the election.
Talking with The Southern Friday, Henry praised Rye Sanders for her dedication to the Carbondale community and her organizing efforts.
Rye Sanders founded the Women for Change group in Carbondale, which Henry said has done great things for the community. He was excited to work with her.
Flowers noted that proper representation in government is at the heart of this country's values.
"I hope this is going to be a productive thing and that the voice of more people in Carbondale will be heard," Flowers said.
Harvey said because Carbondale’s council members are considered “at large" representatives, she is one of seven people elected to serve all of Carbondale residents.
This is in contrast to a ward system in other towns and cities where a member of the ward is elected to represent that specific section of the municipality.
She said while this is her charge — to act in the best interests of all and not just some — she has a special duty to amplify the voices of underserved communities she is a part of.
“Any time there is any issue that greatly impacts the Black community and females I'm going to speak up on that,” she said.
Rye Sanders agreed.
“I’m getting a seat at the table to represent those people that seem to be invisible in Carbondale,” she said.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports