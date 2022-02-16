The 'happiest place in Murphysboro' exists inside a new soup kitchen

MURPHYSBORO – Ed and Jennifer O’Donnell hope to make their home the “happiest place in Murphysboro” with their new downstairs soup kitchen.

They said their retirement plans have changed drastically after they were struck by the number of people who seemed to either be homeless or food insecure in their town.

“We don't have any place for them to go to get those meals,” Jennifer O’Donnell said. “If you're a senior, the Seniors Center here in town offers new meals quite often. But if you're not of that age, then you don't have that option. Meals on Wheels is also available for seniors. But again, if you're not at that age, then that doesn't apply to you. We have some young families, grandparents taking care of grandchildren. A lot of those types of families that are struggling to make ends meet and having an extra meal available to them is quite helpful.”

Ed O’Donnell moved to Murphysboro in 2009 when he took a teaching job with SIU. Jennifer moved a year later after finishing teaching another year back in Kansas.

When the two got settled, Jennifer O’Donnell began volunteering at the Murphysboro Food Pantry and helping with her church’s Our Neighbor’s Table meals for those in need.

It was at one of those meals that Ed’s outlook changed.

“My first reaction was probably more likely to be ‘get a job,’” Ed said. “My heart went out to them but it was very much at an arm's length kind of thing. Then I actually started doing these meals and being around people. Really the first big epiphany was they're just people, and they're in a different situation, all of them. Emotional, mental, economic, whatever you want to call it, but they're just folks and their needs became more personal to me. They weren't just fixtures out there. They were people.”

The couple continued to volunteer with those projects.

They bought a lot of land overlooking the Big Muddy River, and planned to retire in a house they built there.

However, their time spent volunteering stuck with them.

One day when heading to church the two passed the house at 724 Walnut St. and Ed O’Donnell made a passing comment about them buying it and starting a soup kitchen instead, Jennifer O’Donnell said.

She laughed and two went to church while the pastor gave a sermon on serving others.

By the end of the service, the two had already scheduled a tour of the building for a soup kitchen.

Eight years, multiple setbacks and close to $400,000 later, the couple opened their soup kitchen on Jan. 16. They are open every Sunday.

The first night, they only had one person stop by but after that, they started having 50-60 people, many being regulars from Our Neighbor’s Table, stopping by every Sunday, volunteer Josh Ryder said.

“The first meal that I came out I got to see a lot of the people that we've missed because we've had this COVID thing going on,” Jennifer O’Donnell said. “A lot of our folks from Our Neighbor’s Table were here, and I got to say hello to some of those people that I haven't gotten to see in a long time. They are like family. I mean we ate together once a month since 2014, and it's so good to have them all together again.”

Volunteers have even started to form relationships with the regulars who they likely wouldn’t have otherwise met.

“When they come in, they recognize you and remember your name and are excited to be here,” Ryder said. “I think the best memory is just the personal interactions with them in creating bonds with them or friendships with them. I mean there are people that maybe you would have never met anywhere else other than humans.”

Since opening the couple has strived to make their home the “happiest place in Murphysboro” including extravagant décor, a menu and everything typical of the restaurant experience.

“We strive to make everyone feel welcome and make everyone feel special when they're here,” Ryder said. “I mean a lot of the people that we're helping may get ignored in public or get brushed off. We're trying to do the opposite here and make everybody feel a part and everyone feels welcome and everyone feels special.”

Overall the couple is pleased with their progress and they hope to serve the community for years to come.

“There's a scripture that says where your treasure is, your heart will be also — and our heart is here,” Ed O’Donnell said. “Now some people might buy a sailboat or a motorhome looking forward to retirement, but we built a mission field.”

The soup kitchen is currently only open on Sundays while they finish the last part of construction costing $30,000.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to 724 Ministries you can do so through the mail, at their property or on their website at https://724ministries.org/outreach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.