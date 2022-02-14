The new Dick and Linda Falat Going the Distance Award was awarded for three years by Big Muddy District of the Boy Scouts

One of two new awards introduced by the Big Muddy District Committee in 2022 is the Going the Distance Award, which would be named after the inaugural winner. After a two year delay due to the pandemic, the award was presented Jan. 22 for 2022, 2021 and 2020.

The requirements for the Going the Distance Award are a minimum of 12 consecutive years of service as an adult leader at the unit or district level. They must be trained for their registered position and must have made significant contributions to Scouting, including the Order of the Arrow. The nominee must demonstrate Scout Spirit in everyday life and in interactions. The nominee should be a proven leader, perform at a higher level than expected in their registered position and be active in district events, either as staff or participating with a unit.

The inaugural winners of the award are a couple which had no problem filling those requirements. Dick and Linda Falat began their Scouting careers in Villa Park and continued it after a move to Mount Vernon. Linda Falat founded Troop 103 in Mount Vernon and Dick was enlisted at the district commissioner for the Black Gold District of the Okawa Valley Council.

In 1990, they moved to Carbondale where they were the first co-district chairs for the Egyptian Council. They founded the Traveling Adult Training Program and Friends of Scouting Program at the unit and community level. They wrote and conducted training for unit commissioners and earned their bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in the commissioner science program.

Linda and Dick Falat are both Wood Badge trained and have staffed courses, including the first Wood Badge course to be held in Egyptian Council. They have completed Philmont Training, with Linda participating four Philmont Treks. They have received numerous awards, including the District Award of Merit (1993, 1991), Silver Beaver (1997, 1999) and others. Over 20 years ago, they re-established Crew 66 and went on many exciting adventures, including a 2010 Spring Cruise to the Bahamas.

Linda staffed at the 2013 National Jamboree and the 2019 World Jamboree at the Summit, the BSA high adventure camp in West Virginia. Today, they continue in Scouting in Troop 66B, where Linda Falat is the Eagle Advancement Coach and Dick manages the troop’s annual fundraiser.

As the inaugural winners, the award is called the Big Muddy District’s Dick and Linda Falat Going the Distance Award.

The winner of the 2020 Dick and Linda Falat Going the Distance Award is long-time scouter Judy White. She began her career as a leader since 1987 when she and her son joined Pack 4. She became an assistant den leader, working her way up to assistant cubmaster. In 1991, she crossed over with her son into Troop 4, where she was a committee member and then assistant scoutmaster, where she saw her son achieve Eagle rank in 1993. Even though her son moved on, Judy remained an active Scouter in the pack and troop in Murphysboro.

In 2008, White started the cycle again, this time with her grandson in Pack 112, then in Troop 4 when her grandson earned his Arrow of Light. Both her son and grandson became Eagle Scouts, and their Eagle projects still serve their Southern Illinois communities. Her son’s project, a Christmas gift program for underserved children, started in 1982 and is still in operation. Her grandson’s project is a community lending library located near St. Andrews Church in Murphysboro.

In 2020, she became a founding member of Troop 7004G, Murphysboro’s first BSA Scouts girl troop. She is active in both Troop 4B and Troop 4G and is the advancement chair for both units. She received the District Award of Merit in 1996 and has won numerous Catholic religious scouting awards, including the Bronze Pelican Award.

The 2021 Dick and Linda Falat Going the Distance Award was presented to Ken Yamamoto, who started his scouting career as a youth in Chicago, where he earned his Eagle rank, staffed at summer camp and earned his Vigil Award in the Order of the Arrow.

In 2002, he started his adult scouting leadership role as a committee member in Troop 4 in Murphysboro. He and his son were very active in the troop and the OA. After his son earned Eagle Rank, Ken became a founding member of Crew 66 and, later, served as crew advisor for many years. He took his Crew to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming in 2008, on a Philmont Trek in 2009 and backpacking in Wyoming in 2012. In 2016, he took six scouts to Sea Base High Adventure Camp in the Florida Keys.

Along the way, this Scouter has earned numerous awards, including the District Award of Merit in 2007 and the Silver Beaver award in 2012. For many years he was an instructor for rappelling and rock climbing and coached many a youth over that first long step at the edge of the cliff. He serves on the district committee and also has mentored many unit leaders as a unit commissioner.

