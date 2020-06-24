The Night's Shield to open family advocacy center in West Frankfort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST FRANKFORT — For the past 10 years, The Night’s Shield has been known as a children’s shelter. Dane Johns, executive director of the Night’s Shield, said they needed to make a change to move forward. After much consideration about how to best serve Southern Illinois, the group found a service that is not offered in Southern Illinois: a family advocacy center.

“Southern Illinois had high unemployment and high levels of poverty before the pandemic hit. Now, they’re really high,” Johns said.

The Night’s Shield Family Advocacy Center will open at 8:30 a.m. July 13. The public will have the opportunity to visit during an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9.

“The pandemic affected funding, so we are trying to focus on what we can do and do best,” Johns said.

The family advocacy center will focus on aid to families and children in a variety of ways. Night’s Shield will offer case management, client advocacy, parenting classes, life skills coaching, various classes and workshops, at no cost to participants.

Johns added that they always try to help families who call needing assistance.