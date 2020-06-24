You are the owner of this article.
The Night's Shield to open family advocacy center in West Frankfort
The Night's Shield to open family advocacy center in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT — For the past 10 years, The Night’s Shield has been known as a children’s shelter. Dane Johns, executive director of the Night’s Shield, said they needed to make a change to move forward. After much consideration about how to best serve Southern Illinois, the group found a service that is not offered in Southern Illinois: a family advocacy center.

“Southern Illinois had high unemployment and high levels of poverty before the pandemic hit. Now, they’re really high,” Johns said.

The Night’s Shield Family Advocacy Center will open at 8:30 a.m. July 13. The public will have the opportunity to visit during an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9.

“The pandemic affected funding, so we are trying to focus on what we can do and do best,” Johns said.

The family advocacy center will focus on aid to families and children in a variety of ways. Night’s Shield will offer case management, client advocacy, parenting classes, life skills coaching, various classes and workshops, at no cost to participants.

Johns added that they always try to help families who call needing assistance.

They will continue providing visiting spaces for Department of Children and Family Services and POS agencies, as well as space for child and family team meetings. A computer lab will be available for those without computer or internet access. They will offer resources for those experiencing homelessness or without working water or plumbing.

“We’re not doing a children’s shelter right now. If we raise enough funds, we would like to expand to offer child care and crisis care,” Johns said.

The Night’s Shield Family Advocacy Center also will have resources for youth aging out of care or being discharged from care. Many of them still need help transitioning to life on their own.

Johns knows that some people are in hard positions, but they want those people to call because the advocacy center will have ways to help.

“We want to be a safe haven. We’ll do whatever we can to help,” Johns said.

To learn more or to donate, visit thenightsshield.org or call 618-932-6400.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

