The Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile brings memories, fun to Southern Illinois

Oscar Mayer "Hotdogger" Beth Lynn hands coupons to Kristin Vaughn of Stonefort while Vaughn's daughters Kora and Hattie examine their new weenie whistles during Lynn's stop with the Weiner Mobile Sunday in Marion.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile made a couple of stops in Southern Illinois over the weekend, evoking recollections, smiles and a few renditions of “Oh, I wish I were and Oscar Mayer wiener…”

As word of the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels’ presence in the region spread like mustard on a frankfurter, many families stopped by the Kroger stores in Carbondale on Saturday and Marion Sunday to get a better look and to visit with “Hotdogger” Beth Lynn.​

Lynn, known in sausage circles as “Bologna Beth,” will spend a year traveling throughout the Midwest in the Weiner Mobile.

“I get a lot of reactions,” she said between helping children getting a peek inside the vehicle and passing out the small weenie whistles which are a hallmark of the truck. “Lots of people come and take pictures and others come up singing the song. The Wiener Mobile has been around for a long time and it is a great memory for lots of people.”

Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile

Oscar Meyer's Weiner Mobile made a pair of stops in Southern Illinois over the weekend.

Each year 12 recent college graduates are selected as “Hotdoggers” to serve a one-year term traveling in one of six Weiner Mobiles in the package, um, rather, fleet. The two Southern Illinois stops were part of dozens of promotional stops the Hotdogger will make throughout the Midwest during her tenure.

“It’s almost like you’re famous; like people are seeing a unicorn,” Lynn said of piloting the vehicle. “My favorite part is going to a new city each week because you see all of the reactions.”

She got a warm reception from the Vaughn family of Stonefort who were making a regular trip for grocery shopping. Kristen Vaughn’s children - Kora, 8, Hattie, 6, and Kolby, 2, - did not know the vehicle was going to be at the store.

“It was a neat surprise,” Kristen said.

Kora wanted to do more than shop.

“I want to eat it,” she said.

Lynn wouldn’t let the little girl get even a nibble, but she did allow Kora and her siblings to take a look inside the Weiner Mobile, its interior decorated in condiment colors. Of course, they also received whistles and mom got coupons for Oscar Mayer products. Memories were on the menu, too.

Hotdogger Beth Lynn Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile

Hotdogger Beth Lynn takes a break inside the cabin of the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile during a stop in Marion Sunday.

“It’s something I hope they’ll relish,” Lynn said, the pun obviously intended.

