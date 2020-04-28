The Poshard Foundation announces 34 grant awards to Southern Illinois agencies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children announced that it will distribute grant awards to the most vulnerable children and families in Southern Illinois.

The grants were made possible because the foundation was awarded a $300,000 grant by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, according to a news release from the foundation. Combined with the foundation’s annual spring grants of $100,000, a total of $400,000 will be distributed.

The Poshard Foundation will target children and their families in 23 Southern Illinois counties through a network of 34 different agencies.

“We are so grateful for the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund support," Jo Poshard said in the news release. "This will enable us to help thousands of children in our area in a very quick timeframe. Our network of organizations is in the process of identifying the children with the greatest needs. The entire $400,000 will be spent on needs to include nutritional food, medical care, basic supplies, family self-care, behavioral and mental health services and other therapeutic necessities for these children.”