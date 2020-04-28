The Poshard Foundation announces 34 grant awards to Southern Illinois agencies

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children announced that it will distribute grant awards to the most vulnerable children and families in Southern Illinois.
The grants were made possible because the foundation was awarded a $300,000 grant by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, according to a news release from the foundation. Combined with the foundation’s annual spring grants of $100,000, a total of $400,000 will be distributed.
The Poshard Foundation will target children and their families in 23 Southern Illinois counties through a network of 34 different agencies.
“We are so grateful for the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund support," Jo Poshard said in the news release. "This will enable us to help thousands of children in our area in a very quick timeframe. Our network of organizations is in the process of identifying the children with the greatest needs. The entire $400,000 will be spent on needs to include nutritional food, medical care, basic supplies, family self-care, behavioral and mental health services and other therapeutic necessities for these children.”
Glenn Poshard emphasized that children and their families are struggling to survive. “Many of these children come from families of minimum wage earners who are now completely out of work," he said in the release. "They don’t have sufficient food and normally have to use the hospital emergency room for medical care, which is nearly impossible with the coronavirus spread. Since schools have been closed, the children have been basically cut off from counselors, and counselors cannot visit their homes. These children are desperately struggling and need us now more than ever.”
The release says that the foundation was assisted by the IL-HEALS PARTNERS, the Egyptian Health Department, The Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
“We are beyond grateful for their support," Jo Poshard said.
The following network of agencies and organizations will be participating in the distribution of these resources to children and families:
Baptist Children’s Home, Carmi; Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois; Cairo Women’s Shelter; Caritas Family Solutions, Carterville; Caritas Family Solutions, Mount Vernon; CASA of Franklin and Hamilton Counties; CASA of Jefferson County; CASA of Saline County; CASA of Williamson County; Centerstone Children’s Home and Aid, Herrin; Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, Anna; Egyptian Health Department, Eldorado; Family Counseling Center, Golconda; Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois; Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center; Healthy Families Illinois-Shawnee Health Service; Hoyleton Youth & Family Services; Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Southern Region; Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Marion; Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison & Family Ministry; Perry County Counseling; Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center; Pregnancy Matters, Carbondale and Marion; Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless; Southern Seven Health Department, Ullin; Spero Family Services, Mount Vernon and Murphysboro; Stress and Trauma Treatment Center Inc., Eldorado; The Amy Center, Mount Vernon; The Guardian Center, Carmi; The Night’s Shield, West Frankfort; The Women’s Center, Carbondale; Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, Anna; and Union County Counseling.
