The dream of a four-lane highway connecting Southern Illinois with the St. Louis area has been a long one. New endorsements for the project and the potential availability of federal funding is fueling a new drive for the project.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens chairs the Four-County Highway Coalition, a group of community leaders and organizations pushing for what has become known as the Southwest Illinois Connector – a regional, rural expressway connecting Murphysboro to the metropolitan St. Louis area, providing direct connectivity to Interstate 255.

Stephens is especially confident that the proposed project could secure significant federal funding and become a reality if the coalition can obtain a portion of the funding from the state.

“We have applied for federal grants and so far, those grants have been declined. The feedback we’ve received from the federal Department of Transportation is that our application doesn’t score as high because we don’t have a matching commitment from the state,” he said.

Yet, his confidence in the project and the prospect of federal funding has not wavered.

“Here’s where we stand today,” Stephens said, “is that we are trying to make sure the the state and everybody else understands that we can get this project 80% federally funded if we can get the state to come up with the other 20% we need.”

Stephens estimates the total cost of the project at $1 billion.

Benefits of the Connector

Getting to the St. Louis area more quickly is not the only benefit a four-lane highway would bring. Stephens points to traffic crashes along current routes to the metro east to stress the safety of a divided highway. Most of the benefits hinge around the word access.

“The speed and ease of travel is an economic benefit itself,” explained Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell. “We’re not talking about providing access from St. Louis, Lambert Airport and all points west to come to Southern Illinois, but this also will make it easier for our businesses to reach out to customers and suppliers in the St. Louis metropolitan region. It opens up new markets.”

The connector would also benefit residents needing advanced medical treatments and would make Southern Illinois more attractive to new businesses said Deb Barnett, executive director of SI Now, a regional collaborative effort to promote and grow the region.

“In addition to documented safety issues along the current two-lane highway and healthcare access concerns for residents along the route, the lack of a four-lane rural expressway has placed the southwest Illinois region at a significant economic disadvantage. Many development projects require four-lane access to even consider a location, and not having this critical infrastructure in place automatically excludes the region from competing for these projects,” she said.

Stephens said the coalition is, in reality, not asking for a lot from either the federal government or the state, even with a $1 billion project. He said the Southwest Illinois Connector is a project which perfectly fits the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill.

“Keep in mind that the infrastructure bill was a $1.4 trillion bill and a trillion is 1,000 billion,” he said before translating the necessary figures to a more understandable level. “Let’s boil it down. If you had $1,400 and I ask you for $1, you’d likely give it to me. In essence, the federal government has $1,400 to spend and all we need from them is $1 to do this project. In fact, we only need 80 cents from them and 20 cents from the state.”

He further explained any state funding could be spread out over years.

“We need $20 million a year for $10 years for this project from the state,” he added.

The work now, is to secure a commitment from the state of Illinois for 20% of the project’s expected $1 billion price tag. The coalition continues to gather letters of support from businesses, organizations and communities – even those outside of the four counties through which the new roadway would run: Jackson, Monroe, Perry and Randolph. The city of Marion has voiced its support and within the last few weeks, the city of St. Louis also signed on in support.

Other supporters include Illinois’ Deputy Speaker of the House Jay Hoffman (D, Highland), former governors and others. Stephens said what the group needs, however, is top-level support in Springfield.

“What it is going to take is one of the key decision makers – whether it be Speaker of the House Chris Welch (D, Westchester), Senate President Don Harmon (D, Oak Park) or the governor to recognize the support that we’ve gathered and make it apriority,” Stephens said. “My job is to make sure that we are consistently and effectively communicating with them and with the public.

“I think our project is better situation to compete than almost any,” Stephens asserted. “We’ve been working on this for five years and we have support from dozen of statewide economic development entities, dozens of elected officials and we’ve got support from a wide variety of communities and organizations. The time is now.”

