The Southern honored with 2 major state awards

The Southern Illinoisan was recognized as one of the top newspapers in the state this past week by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors group and the Illinois Press Association.

On Thursday, The Southern took top honors in the small daily newspaper category and was awarded the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence from the IPA. Coming in second for the Coburn Award was the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb, followed by The Telegraph in Alton.

On Wednesday, The Southern was awarded first place in General Excellence for mid-sized newspapers in the state at the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2019 virtual banquet. The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald finished second, and The Quincy Herald-Whig placed third.

The awards were announced during the IPA’s annual convention of the Illinois Press Association, which took place this week in a virtual setting.

“It’s a little different this year. A lot more emotional,” said Tom English, executive editor of The Southern. “We’ve all been through so much this year, and we’re no different. It’s been a tough year for everybody, but this is most certainly refreshing and rewarding.

"I realize the awards are for 2019, but to be awarded right now means so much."