The Southern Illinois Piano Festival is set to return with a new format

Following a three-year hiatus, the popular Southern Illinois Piano Festival returns in 2022 with lectures, performances and workshops from a number of acclaimed pianists.

“We are excited to have three wonderful, high-level artists coming and presenting lectures, workshops and recitals,” explained Southern Illinois University Carbondale Professor of Piano Junghwa Lee.

Lee said this version of the festival is unique because of scheduling. Artist schedules as well as the SIU School of Music performance calendar prevented the festival from being held on consecutive days, so organizers opted to spread the event over three months. She said the new format will be beneficial to attendees.

“This will probably be easier on everyone’s schedules,” she said. “I think this will work out well for community music students or students with busy schedules.”

In total, the festival will include four recitals, two lectures, two masterclasses and a workshop.

Featured performers and events included in the festival include:

University of Michigan Associate Professor of Piano Literature Matthew Bengtson will present a lecture at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 followed by a recital at 3 p.m.

International concert pianist and professor of piano at the Eastman School of Music 4:15pm Marina Lomazov will offer a piano workshop at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4 and a recital at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5.

On Wednesday, November 2 Hungarian pianist Péter Tóth who currently teaches at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey will offer a lecture at 6 p.m. followed by a recital at 7 p.m.

SIU piano faculty member Yuko Kato will lead a piano masterclass, 4:30 Friday, Dec. 2 in Altgeld Hall, Room 110 at SIU and Lee will present a recital at 7 p.m. Recital in the Old Baptist Foundation on the SIU campus, with a masterclass in Altgeld 110 beginning at 8:30 p.m.

All of the events are open to the public and free. Other than the masterclasses all of the lectures and performances will be in the recital hall of the Old Baptist Foundation, just north of Faner Hall on the SIU campus.

More information about the Southern Illinois Piano Festival is available online at https://music.siu.edu/festivals/piano-festival/ or by calling (618) 536-8742.