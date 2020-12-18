The Southern Illinoisan will move to a new Carbondale location next year

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinoisan is moving to a new location in Carbondale.
Lee Enterprises, the media company that owns The Southern Illinoisan, has tentatively sold the newspaper’s longtime office on Illinois Avenue to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carbondale, according to Donna Denson, president and director of local sales and marketing.
An official closing should take place on or around Jan. 15, Denson said.
“With advances in technology and daily operational support provided through regional specialty centers offered by our parent company, Lee Enterprises, we are able to efficiently conduct business with a much smaller footprint,” Denson said in a statement.
Denson said The Southern expects to be in its new facility by mid-March. Community members are advised to read The Southern for updates on the newspaper’s move, as well as any changes to customer service hours.
The building at 710 N. Illinois Ave. has housed The Southern since 1967. It previously served as the Illinois Fruit Growers Exchange building. Lee Enterprises invested $7 million into building renovations in 2007, upgrading the facility, technology and equipment, including the printing press.
In early 2019, Lee Enterprises moved its printing operation to St. Louis, consolidating it with that of a sister paper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Southern Illinoisan dates back to 1947 when the Carbondale Free Press, Murphysboro Daily Independent and Herrin Daily Journal combined. The most recent printing press had been in use since 1982. All usable parts of the press have been salvaged, and the remaining press will be dismantled, as there is little market anymore for old presses.
Denson said the transition will allow The Southern to utilize a more appropriate space as the media company moves increasingly toward the digital market. The Southern continues to offer a print product five days a week, but operates as a digital-first newsroom on a 24/7 basis.
The deal with U-Haul also ensures continuity for the 47,500-square-foot building — measuring nearly the size of a football field — located in the heart of the city.
“We congratulate them (U-Haul) on the expansion of their business and look forward to seeing the facility remain vibrant for years to come,” Denson said.
Though the newspaper is changing locations, subscribers and advertisers should expect the same quality they’ve come to know from The Southern, she added. “Change can be very good. We are very excited about the move and for our future as a media company,” Denson said. “What will not change is our commitment to being your trusted and valued community resource for quality local news, exemplary customer service and advertising solutions that drive business for our clients.”
