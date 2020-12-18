The Southern Illinoisan will move to a new Carbondale location next year

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinoisan is moving to a new location in Carbondale.

Lee Enterprises, the media company that owns The Southern Illinoisan, has tentatively sold the newspaper’s longtime office on Illinois Avenue to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carbondale, according to Donna Denson, president and director of local sales and marketing.

An official closing should take place on or around Jan. 15, Denson said.

“With advances in technology and daily operational support provided through regional specialty centers offered by our parent company, Lee Enterprises, we are able to efficiently conduct business with a much smaller footprint,” Denson said in a statement.

Denson said The Southern expects to be in its new facility by mid-March. Community members are advised to read The Southern for updates on the newspaper’s move, as well as any changes to customer service hours.

The building at 710 N. Illinois Ave. has housed The Southern since 1967. It previously served as the Illinois Fruit Growers Exchange building. Lee Enterprises invested $7 million into building renovations in 2007, upgrading the facility, technology and equipment, including the printing press.