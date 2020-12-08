 Skip to main content
The Southern phone system down
The Southern Illinoisan's phone system is down, and our office is unable to receive incoming calls. To reach someone at The Southern, please contact the below email addresses​:

- For the newsroom, email news@thesouthern.com.

- For customer service, email customerservice@thesouthern.com.

- For advertising and classifieds, email advertising@thesouthern.com.

- For legal advertising and notices, email legals@thesouthern.com.

- For obituaries, email obits@thesouthern.com.

— The Southern

