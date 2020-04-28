You are the owner of this article.
The Southern Radio Hour: A nursing home COVID-19 outbreak; counties consider furloughs
The Southern Radio Hour: A nursing home COVID-19 outbreak; counties consider furloughs

In case you missed The Southern Radio Hour on WDBX yesterday, you can listen here.

The Southern Radio Hour is an hour of news talk with Southern Illinoisan reporters that airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. 

This week, local news editor Alee Quick talks with reports Molly Parker and Isaac Smith about a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Jefferson County, and how county governments are handling the loss of revenue due to business closures. Click play below to listen.

Concerned about COVID-19?

