The Southern Radio Hour: A nursing home COVID-19 outbreak; counties consider furloughs

In case you missed The Southern Radio Hour on WDBX yesterday, you can listen here.
The Southern Radio Hour is an hour of news talk with Southern Illinoisan reporters that airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM.
This week, local news editor Alee Quick talks with reports Molly Parker and Isaac Smith about a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Jefferson County, and how county governments are handling the loss of revenue due to business closures. Click play below to listen.
Alee Quick
Local news editor
Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618. She is a columnist and a member of The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.
Followed notifications
Molly Parker
Reporter
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
