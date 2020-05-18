The Southern Radio Hour | Adapting to the pandemic: Restaurants offer curbside and goats join video calls

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Marilyn Halstead and Molly Parker and executive editor Tom English about how businesses are adapting to the pandemic: More restaurants are opening to offer curbside pickup; the newsroom is now our own living rooms; and one Pope County farm offers an innovative service: they'll rent their goat out for your video call. The Southern Radio Hour airs at 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. You can click play below to listen now, or follow us on your favorite podcast app.