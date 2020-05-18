The Southern Radio Hour | Adapting to the pandemic: Restaurants offer curbside and goats join video calls

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Marilyn Halstead and Molly Parker and executive editor Tom English about how businesses are adapting to the pandemic: More restaurants are opening to offer curbside pickup; the newsroom is now our own living rooms; and one Pope County farm offers an innovative service: they'll rent their goat out for your video call. The Southern Radio Hour airs at 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. You can click play below to listen now, or follow us on your favorite podcast app.
Alee Quick
Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618.
Molly Parker
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
Marilyn Halstead
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
Tom English
Tom English is the executive editor of The Southern.
