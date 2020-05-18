You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Southern Radio Hour | Adapting to the pandemic: Restaurants offer curbside and goats join video calls
0 comments

The Southern Radio Hour | Adapting to the pandemic: Restaurants offer curbside and goats join video calls

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Marilyn Halstead and Molly Parker and executive editor Tom English about how businesses are adapting to the pandemic: More restaurants are opening to offer curbside pickup; the newsroom is now our own living rooms; and one Pope County farm offers an innovative service: they'll rent their goat out for your video call. The Southern Radio Hour airs at 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. You can click play below to listen now, or follow us on your favorite podcast app.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beverly June Martin
Obituaries

Beverly June Martin

  • Updated

GOREVILLE — Beverly June (Walker) Martin, 55, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

David Lightfoot
Obituaries

David Lightfoot

  • Updated

CARBONDALE — David Anthony Lightfoot, 59, of Carbondale, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home.

Darrin Patrick
Obituaries

Darrin Patrick

  • Updated

MARION — Darrin Patrick, 49, of Webster Groves, Missouri, formerly of Marion, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, May, 7, 2020, in Pacific, Missouri.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News