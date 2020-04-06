You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Southern Radio Hour: Coronavirus impacts in Southern Illinois; Joe Exotic in Marion
0 comments

The Southern Radio Hour: Coronavirus impacts in Southern Illinois; Joe Exotic in Marion

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on Southern Illinois with reporters Molly Parker and Isaac Smith. We also catch up with former Southern Illinoisan night editor Codell Rodriguez about the time the infamous Joe Exotic brought tigers to Marion. The Southern Radio Hour airs at 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. Click play below to listen now.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News