The Southern Radio Hour: Coronavirus impacts in Southern Illinois; Joe Exotic in Marion

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on Southern Illinois with reporters Molly Parker and Isaac Smith. We also catch up with former Southern Illinoisan night editor Codell Rodriguez about the time the infamous Joe Exotic brought tigers to Marion. The Southern Radio Hour airs at 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. Click play below to listen now.
Alee Quick
Local news editor
Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618. She is a columnist and a member of The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.
Molly Parker
Reporter
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
