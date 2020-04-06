The Southern Radio Hour: Coronavirus impacts in Southern Illinois; Joe Exotic in Marion

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on Southern Illinois with reporters Molly Parker and Isaac Smith. We also catch up with former Southern Illinoisan night editor Codell Rodriguez about the time the infamous Joe Exotic brought tigers to Marion. The Southern Radio Hour airs at 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. Click play below to listen now.