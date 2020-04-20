You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Southern Radio Hour: COVID-19 in Randolph County; small business impacts; PPE tips; and more
0 comments
top story

The Southern Radio Hour: COVID-19 in Randolph County; small business impacts; PPE tips; and more

Join local news editor Alee Quick and reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead for The Southern Radio Hour, an hour of news talk that airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. This week, we talk about Randolph County's COVID-19 infection rate; how small businesses are coping; and whether everyday people should wear gloves while they're out and about. Click play below to listen, or subscribe to The Southern Radio Hour on your favorite podcast app. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News