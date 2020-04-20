The Southern Radio Hour: COVID-19 in Randolph County; small business impacts; PPE tips; and more

Join local news editor Alee Quick and reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead for The Southern Radio Hour, an hour of news talk that airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. This week, we talk about Randolph County's COVID-19 infection rate; how small businesses are coping; and whether everyday people should wear gloves while they're out and about. Click play below to listen, or subscribe to The Southern Radio Hour on your favorite podcast app.
Alee Quick
Local news editor
Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618. She is a columnist and a member of The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.
Followed notifications
Molly Parker
Reporter
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
