The Southern Radio Hour: COVID-19 in Randolph County; small business impacts; PPE tips; and more

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Join local news editor Alee Quick and reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead for The Southern Radio Hour, an hour of news talk that airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. This week, we talk about Randolph County's COVID-19 infection rate; how small businesses are coping; and whether everyday people should wear gloves while they're out and about. Click play below to listen, or subscribe to The Southern Radio Hour on your favorite podcast app.