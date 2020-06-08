The Southern Radio Hour: George Floyd death prompts protests around Southern Illinois

-
Protests have popped up in cities around the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody on Memorial Day after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. In Southern Illinois, protests have been held in small cities that haven't seen demonstrations like these in recent history.
Local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead, photographer Byron Hetzler and correspondent Brian Munoz about their coverage of protests in Southern Illinois, including in Carbondale, Anna, Du Quoin and Carterville. The Southern Radio Hour airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. The Southern Illinoisan is the daily regional newspaper for Southern Illinois. Support us at thesouthern.com/members.
Alee Quick
Local news editor
Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618. She is a columnist and a member of The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.
Followed notifications
Molly Parker
Reporter
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
Byron Hetzler
Photographer
Byron Hetzler is the photo editor for The Southern Illinoisan.
Brian Munoz
Correspondent
Brian Munoz is a correspondent for The Southern.
