You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Southern Radio Hour: George Floyd death prompts protests around Southern Illinois
0 comments
top story

The Southern Radio Hour: George Floyd death prompts protests around Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Protests have popped up in cities around the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody on Memorial Day after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. In Southern Illinois, protests have been held in small cities that haven't seen demonstrations like these in recent history.

Local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead, photographer Byron Hetzler and correspondent Brian Munoz about their coverage of protests in Southern Illinois, including in Carbondale, Anna, Du Quoin and Carterville. The Southern Radio Hour airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. The Southern Illinoisan is the daily regional newspaper for Southern Illinois. Support us at thesouthern.com/members.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Correspondent

Brian Munoz is a correspondent for The Southern.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brenda Sue Pedigo
Obituaries

Brenda Sue Pedigo

McLEANSBORO — Brenda Sue Pedigo, 53, of McLeansboro, died at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.

Mark Johnson
Obituaries

Mark Johnson

MARION — Mark Johnson, 51, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News