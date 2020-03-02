You are the owner of this article.
The Southern Radio Hour: Primary election previews, Pritzker visits, Scratch gets James Beard nom
The Southern Radio Hour: Primary election previews, Pritzker visits, Scratch gets James Beard nom

Join reporters Molly, Marilyn and Isaac and local news editor Alee for our weekly roundup of Southern Illinois news. 

This week: We look ahead to the March 17 primary election; Scratch Brewing is nominated for a James Beard Award, Gov. Pritzker visits Carbondale, and more. 

This program airs at 8 a.m. on WDBX 91.1 FM: Community radio for Southern Illinois. 

