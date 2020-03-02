The Southern Radio Hour: Primary election previews, Pritzker visits, Scratch gets James Beard nom

Join reporters Molly, Marilyn and Isaac and local news editor Alee for our weekly roundup of Southern Illinois news.
This week: We look ahead to the March 17 primary election; Scratch Brewing is nominated for a James Beard Award, Gov. Pritzker visits Carbondale, and more.
This program airs at 8 a.m. on WDBX 91.1 FM: Community radio for Southern Illinois.
Molly Parker
Reporter
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Alee Quick
Local news editor
Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618. She is a columnist and a member of The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.
