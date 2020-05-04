You are the owner of this article.
The Southern Radio Hour: Stay-home order backlash, more furloughs, SIU enrollment
The Southern Radio Hour: Stay-home order backlash, more furloughs, SIU enrollment

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, The Southern Illinoisan local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead about continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Southern Illinois, including stay-home order backlash, hospitals seeing fewer stroke and heart attack patients, more furloughs in county and city governments, and what the SIU System president says about how the pandemic could affect enrollment. The Southern Radio Hour airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM.

