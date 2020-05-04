The Southern Radio Hour: Stay-home order backlash, more furloughs, SIU enrollment

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, The Southern Illinoisan local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead about continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Southern Illinois, including stay-home order backlash, hospitals seeing fewer stroke and heart attack patients, more furloughs in county and city governments, and what the SIU System president says about how the pandemic could affect enrollment. The Southern Radio Hour airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM.
Alee Quick
Local news editor
Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618. She is a columnist and a member of The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.
Molly Parker
Reporter
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
