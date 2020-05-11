You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Southern Radio Hour: The Gilster-Mary Lee COVID-19 outbreak
0 comments
top story

The Southern Radio Hour: The Gilster-Mary Lee COVID-19 outbreak

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead about the COVID-19 outbreak at Gilster-Mary Lee; how Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan compares to those in surrounding states; the future of the Grand American trapshooting championship in Southern Illinois; and two teenagers' campaign to fight isolation among seniors.

The Southern Radio Hour airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. The Southern Illinoisan is the regional daily newspaper for Southern Illinois. Support us at thesouthern.com/members.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Wayne Wright
Obituaries

Gary Wayne Wright

  • Updated

CAMBRIA — Gary Wayne Wright, 67, lost his battle with cancer at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home in Cambria.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News