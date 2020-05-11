The Southern Radio Hour: The Gilster-Mary Lee COVID-19 outbreak

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead about the COVID-19 outbreak at Gilster-Mary Lee; how Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan compares to those in surrounding states; the future of the Grand American trapshooting championship in Southern Illinois; and two teenagers' campaign to fight isolation among seniors.