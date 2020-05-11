The Southern Radio Hour: The Gilster-Mary Lee COVID-19 outbreak

This week on The Southern Radio Hour, local news editor Alee Quick talks with reporters Molly Parker, Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead about the COVID-19 outbreak at Gilster-Mary Lee; how Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan compares to those in surrounding states; the future of the Grand American trapshooting championship in Southern Illinois; and two teenagers' campaign to fight isolation among seniors.
The Southern Radio Hour airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM. The Southern Illinoisan is the regional daily newspaper for Southern Illinois. Support us at thesouthern.com/members.
Alee Quick
Local news editor
Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618. She is a columnist and a member of The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.
Followed notifications
Molly Parker
Reporter
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
Followed notifications
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Followed notifications
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
