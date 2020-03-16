The Southern to close office temporarily

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, through Tuesday, March 31, the office at The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale will be closed to help protect our customers and employees from transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Our No. 1 priority is to keep our employees and customers safe through maintaining a safe and healthy workplace. As such, we are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak according to the guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We’ve advised our employees to follow the public health authorities' guidance regarding hygiene and personal travel, and we’ve reinforced existing policy encouraging employees who exhibit flu-like symptoms to stay home and consult with a medical professional. We’ve limited business travel and encouraged employees to work remotely and hold virtual business meetings outside of the office whenever possible.
Please know that our newspaper carriers are also taking extra precautions during this time and have been advised to follow the CDC guidelines. As always, they will maintain a safe distance during delivery.
We appreciate the trust that you place in us. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take actions necessary to help keep our employees and customers safe while providing the products you expect from us.
Our staff will continue to produce the daily newspaper and provide continued breaking news via our website at thesouthern.com. All of our coronavirus coverage will be provided for free for all readers.
If you need to speak with someone about your subscription or you need to make a payment, please call Customer Service at 866-735-5912, or visit us at thesouthern.com/members.
Payments can be mailed to: Central Illinois SBU, Lee Newspaper Subscriptions, PO Box 4636, Carol Stream, IL 60197-4636.
If you have anything to report as news, email news@thesouthern.com or call 618-351-5070.
To place a classified ad, go to thesouthern.com/place_an_ad or call 618-351-5008 or 618-351-5815.
For display advertising, please call 618-351-5815 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For deliveries, call 618-351-5145.