The Southern to transition to five-day print schedule

Over the past few months, we’ve been reporting about how businesses are adapting to an ever-changing environment in our region. One thing is clear: COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on what the future will look like for local businesses.
The Southern Illinoisan is no different.
During the past months, The Southern has seen huge audience growth in digital readership, as our journalists have covered COVID-19 and the community's response to heightened national conversations about race.
Overall, digital-only subscriptions have increased by 82% over prior year. And thesouthern.com and social channels continue to expand with videos, photo galleries, podcasts and updated stories and breaking news.
Changing readership dynamics trend toward multimedia and digital news consumption. To provide our readers, and future readers, news where they want it and how they want it, The Southern will transition to a 5-day (Tuesday through Saturday) print schedule starting Saturday, Aug. 29.
“We, at The Southern, are committed to keeping our readers informed, educated and entertained through outstanding community journalism,” said Publisher Terra Kerkemeyer. “This print transformation secures our future in our role as watchdog and our ongoing journalism efforts.”
A greatly enhanced weekend edition will be available on Saturday, at the start of the weekend. This Saturday/Sunday paper will feature more content, plus inserts and coupons that readers are accustomed to getting in the Sunday edition.
Additional details about other features will be announced next month.
On Sunday and Monday, newspapers will be available in e-edition format. The e-edition is an exact replica of the newspaper and, like all Southern Illinoisan digital content, is already available to members and subscribers.
"We aren’t changing a thing about how we chase and gather the news. We’re going to have the same dogged approach that we’ve had for years,” said Tom English, executive editor of The Southern. “This announcement does not change that. It only changes the method of which we will deliver the news."
For those who want to support local journalism, please go to thesouthern.com/members.
