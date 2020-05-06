The Southern wins 41 Illinois awards for journalism in 2019
0 comments
editor's pick

The Southern wins 41 Illinois awards for journalism in 2019

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Our favorite sports photos of 2019

Anna-Jonesboro’s Sydnie Ralls blasts out of the sand on the ninth hole during the 1A Girls Golf Regional at the Franklin County Country Club on Oct. 10, 2019, in West Frankfort. This photo won first place for Sports Photo in the Illinois Press Association contest for 2019.

 Byron Hetzler

Staff at The Southern Illinoisan were honored for their work in 2019 with awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors and the Illinois Press Association.

In the 2019 APME contest, The Southern won 15 total awards, with six of them earning first place.

“It never ceases to amaze me the amount of incredible work this newsroom produces on a daily basis,” said Tom English, executive editor of The Southern. “I’m really proud of all that they have accomplished and continue to accomplish — even in the face of tremendous adversity.

“They all should be very proud of themselves.”

In the APME contest, first-place awards were won for:

Feature: Isaac Smith, "Inmates at Shawnee Correctional Center Provide Care for Dying Prisoners."

Sports Feature Photo: Byron Hetzler, "Exclamation Point."

Editorial Writing: The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.

Headlines: Shawn Anglin.

Enterprise Story: Shawn Anglin and Marilyn Halstead, "Searching for Justice: Ryan Livingston."

Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: Molly Parker.

Other APME awards were:

Breaking News: Second, Gabriel Neely-Streit, "My Baby is Home."

Spot News Photo: Second, Isaac Smith, "Rescue."

Business Reporting: Second, Gabriel Neely-Streit, "Big Mac Blowup."

Picture Story: Second, Isaac Smith, "A Simple Life."

Investigative Reporting: Second, Molly Parker, "Public Housing Issues in Southern Illinois and Beyond."

Sports Action Photo: Third, Byron Hetzler, "Bunker Blast."

Enterprise Story: Third, Molly Parker, "CBD Oil Craze Hits Southern Illinois."

Enterprise Series: Third, Gabriel Neely-Streit, "Plastic Problems: 400,000 Pounds and Counting."

Best Website: Third.

In late March, the Illinois Press Association announced its awards, and The Southern placed 26 times, with 11 first-place entries.

In the IPA contest, first-place awards were won for:

Community Service: Molly Parker, “Public housing issues in Southern Illinois and beyond.”

News Reporting, Single Story: Shawn Anglin and Marilyn Halstead, “Searching for justice: Ryan Livingston.”

Story-Series, Localized National Story: Marilyn Halstead, “'A vicious cycle': Shortage of teachers causing trouble for local learning centers.”

Freedom of Information Award: Gabriel Neely-Streit, “Illinois OEIG investigation of former SIU President Randy Dunn.”

Obituary Tribute: Molly Parker, “Benton native Brandon Pinson killed demining IEDs in Iraq.”

Feature Writing: Isaac Smith, “'We carry a light': Inmates at Shawnee Correctional Center provide care for dying prisoners.”

Feature Writing, Personality Profile: Gabriel Neely-Streit, “Instagram is his gallery: Du Quoin artist finds success on social media.”

Spot News Photo: Gabriel Neely-Streit, “Missing.”

Feature Photo: Byron Hetzler, “Air frame.”

Sports Photo: Byron Hetzler, “Bunker blast.”

Headline Writing: Shawn Anglin.

Other IPA awards were:

Business/Economic Reporting: Second, Gabiel Neely-Streit, “Plastic problems: 400,000 pounds and counting.”

Obituary Tribute: Second, Gabriel Neely-Streit, “Bob Butler: 'He was Marion'”

Feature Writing, Personality Profile: Second, Isaac Smith, “Prayer of a banjo man.”

Photo Series: Second, Isaac Smith, “The Simple Life.”

Feature Photo: Second, Byron Hetzler, “Keeping cool.”

Newspaper Design: Second.

Sports Section: Second.

Distinguished Coverage of Diversity (Daily Division): Second.

General News Photo: Third, Byron Hetzler, “Funeral procession.”

Feature Photo: Third, Isaac Smith, “Noise.”

Portrait/Personality: Third, Byron Hetzler, “Nick Tate.”

Story-Series, Agricultural Story (Daily Division): Third, Molly Parker, “Campers gather in Pope County for Nine Day Trail Ride.”

Spot News Photo: Fourth, Isaac Smith, “Rescue.”

Sports Photo: Fourth, Byron Hetzler, “Exclamation point.”

Editorial Page (Daily Division): Fourth.

The awards, plus the announcements of each organizations’ major awards, will be presented at the Illinois Press Association convention in late October.

Our favorite news photos of 2019

Our favorite sports photos of 2019

Our favorite images of life in 2019

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flo Dudley
Obituaries

Flo Dudley

  • Updated

BONNIE — Erma Floene (Smith) McKenzie Dudley, 90, passed from this life to her Heavenly home at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News