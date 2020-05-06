The Southern wins 41 Illinois awards for journalism in 2019

Feature Photo: Third, Isaac Smith, “Noise.” Portrait/Personality: Third, Byron Hetzler, “Nick Tate.” Story-Series, Agricultural Story (Daily Division): Third, Molly Parker, “Campers gather in Pope County for Nine Day Trail Ride.” Spot News Photo: Fourth, Isaac Smith, “Rescue.” Sports Photo: Fourth, Byron Hetzler, “Exclamation point.” Editorial Page (Daily Division): Fourth.
The awards, plus the announcements of each organizations’ major awards, will be presented at the Illinois Press Association convention in late October.
Our favorite news photos of 2019
Vehicles drive through water covering Dillinger Road near the Bicentennial Industrial Park in Carbondale on Feb. 7. Heavy rains filled ditches, streams and rivers prompting flood warnings throughout the area.
Byron Hetzler
Press operators Jim Herley (left) and Tim Stephenson check copies of Sunday's Southern classified ads section for print quality as they come off the press on Feb. 8. The Feb. 10 paper was the last edition of The Southern printed on The Southern's press as printing will be done in St. Louis starting with the Feb. 12 paper.
Byron Hetzler
Volunteers carry sandbags to to protect a home from rising floodwaters on East Seventh Street in Metropolis on Feb. 25. The Ohio River crested at more than 14 feet above flood stage.
Byron Hetzler
Mike Absher (left) looks at election returns with campaign workers Justin Maze (seated) and Cody Moake at a gathering with his supporters on April 2 at Pookie’s in Marion.
Byron Hetzler
Jackson County Clerk's Office employee Brittany Hardwig writes election returns on a chalkboard at the courthouse on April 2. Officials said they were using the chalkboard because a computer glitch prevented the staff from projecting returns on a screen.
Isaac Smith
Josh Gross poses in front of the grandstand on his first day on the job as the new assistant fair manager for the Du Quoin State Fair on April 19.
Byron Hetzler
Mourners file past the casket of former Marion Mayor Bob Butler during a public visitation in the lobby of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on April 29. Butler died on April 22 at the age of 92.
Byron Hetzler
Representatives from SIU and Banterra Bank announce the rebranding of the SIU Arena as the Banterra Center on May 16 at the arena. SIU is guaranteed $4 million for the first 10 years of the agreement.
Byron Hetzler
Participants in the Shawnee Hospice/Adult Comfort Care Program help move Ernest Cornes for a portrait on May 23 at Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna.
Isaac Smith
Floodwaters cover Cavaness Road south of Ware on June 7. Many roads in low-lying areas were impacted by the rising water from the Mississippi River.
Byron Hetzler
Brandon Swaim, right, fills a sandbag on June 7 at the Murphysboro Life Skills Re-entry Center.
Isaac Smith
Apryl Philippe and her son Xaiden hold a cross that commemorates the death of Philippe's 5-year-old son, Amar, in August of 2018.
GABRIEL NEELY-STREIT, THE SOUTHERN
Martin and Deborah Imhoff work to load their boat onto its trailer after accessing their home on a flooded Spillway Road below Kinkaid Lake on June 10. The road had been flooded for a week and a half.
Byron Hetzler
Sincearae Dotson holds her daughter Patrice after Patrice was found on June 11 on the north side of Carbondale 20 hours after she went missing.
Gabriel Neely-Streit, The Southern
David and Cynde Bunch, owners of Walker's Bluff, look on as Gov. J.B. Pritzker (right) speaks about his Rebuild Illinois plan, which includes the casino license for the resort, at Walker’s Bluff on July 2.
Byron Hetzler
High water still covers portions of Illinois 3 north of McClure on July 10.
Byron Hetzler
Demolition is seen through the window of the then-soon-to-be-leveled Elmwood public housing complex in Cairo in July. Two housing projects in the city were deemed unlivable about 2 years ago after it was discovered that severe mismanagement of funds had caused the two sites, Elmwood and McBride, to fall into serious disrepair.
Isaac Smith
Dre’Shean Payne (front) and his brother, Devontavius Payne, work on painting the first of three basketball courts at Attucks Park on July 31 in Carbondale. The brothers spent a lot of time playing on the courts when they were growing up.
Byron Hetzler
Makanda Township Firefighter Jim Crane walks up a hill after cleaning up the scene of a crash on Cedar Creek Road on Aug. 7 in Makanda.
Isaac Smith
Kimarion Payne, right, waits to play while his uncle, DreSean Payne, middle, addresses the media on Aug. 17 during the dedication of the freshly-painted basketball courts at Attucks Park. Payne helped spearhead the project with Caleb Cobb, who said that within days of finishing there were teams of five-on-five out playing every night.
Isaac Smith
Friends and family comfort Kaylan Talley, middle, as they watch the house she rented burn on Country Club Road in Murphysboro on Sept. 30.
Isaac Smith
Pine Manor Estate is shown on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 23. Firefighters battled a fire there all night. The fire caused large sections of the mansion's roof to cave in and left many rooms visibly charred.
Gabriel Neely-Streit
A bathroom in Pine Manor, a Carbondale mansion and wedding/event venue that burned Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Gabriel Neely-Streit
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Chief Nurse Executive Jennifer Throgmorton portrays a patient involved in motor vehicle accident during a trauma drill on Nov. 1 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The hospital officially became a Level II Trauma Center and is the only trauma center in Illinois south of Springfield.
Byron Hetzler
A child looks out the window of his apartment at 101 W. Main St. in West Frankfort on Nov. 18. The building was condemned and ordered demolished by a judge earlier in the month. Residents were told Nov. 13 they had one week to vacate.
Isaac Smith
Brian Burns is led from court on Dec. 17, at the Saline County Courthouse after being found guilty of murdering his wife in 2016.
Isaac Smith
Our favorite sports photos of 2019
Murphysboro’s Seth Daniels slides safely into third base in the fifth inning against Massac County during the 3A Baseball Regional on May 20 in Murphysboro. Murphysboro held on to win 3-1.
Byron Hetzler
Murphysboro players celebrate a big win over Illinois Valley Central during the 4A Football Playoff second round game on Nov. 9 in Murphysboro. The Red Devils won 28-14. The team would eventually make it to the state championship game where they would lose Richmond-Burton 50-14.
Byron Hetzler
SIU head coach Barry Hinson questions a call with referee John Higgins during the first half of the MVC Mens Basketball Tournament quarterfinal against Northern Iowa on March 8 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Hinson resigned following the game.
Byron Hetzler
Former SIU player Bryan Mullins waits to be introduced as the new SIU mens basketball coach during a press conference at Saluki Stadium on March 21 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
SIU midfielder Paityn Schneider (9) heads the ball away from SEMO’s Natalie Jackson (27) during the first half of an exhibition game on Aug. 17 in Carbondale. It was the first home game in the team’s inaugural season with more than 2,000 fans turning out to watch.
Byron Hetzler
USSSA Pride shortstop Jessica Warren (30) jumps to avoid Canadian Wild’s Erika Polidori (3) as she steals second base in the first inning in the Wild’s home opener at Rent One Park on June 6 in Marion.
Byron Hetzler
Anna-Jonesboro’s Sydnie Ralls blasts out of the sand on the ninth hole during the 1A Girls Golf Regional at the Franklin County Country Club on Oct. 10, 2019, in West Frankfort. This photo won first place for Sports Photo in the Illinois Press Association contest for 2019.
Byron Hetzler
SIU head coach Barry Hinson reacts to a call during the second half against Missouri State at SIU Arena on Jan. 2 in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 75-70.
Byron Hetzler
Marion's Jackson Connor (5) shoots over Anna-Jonesboro's Cameron Tweedy (2) and Noah McFarland (24) in the second quarter at the Midwinter Classic on Jan. 14 in West Frankfort. Marion went on to win 58-54.
Byron Hetzler
SIU guards Aaron Cook (10) and Armon Fletcher (22) react during the second half as the Salukis came back from being 16 points down at halftime to defeat Northern Iowa 70-62 at SIU Arena on Jan. 23 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Nashville’s Rylee Luechtefeld (25) grabs a rebound in front of Pinckneyville’s Lily Tanner (30) during the 2A Regional championship on Feb. 7 in Campbell Hill. Nashville went on to win 40-21.
Byron Hetzler
SIU guard Eric McGill (4) covers his face as leaves the court following the Salukis' 61-58 loss to Northern Iowa in the MVC Mens Basketball Tournament quarterfinal on March 8 in St. Louis.
Byron Hetzler
SIU head coach Barry Hinson leaves the court following the Salukis' 61-58 loss to Northern Iowa in the MVC Mens Basketball Tournament quarterfinal on March 8 in St. Louis.
Byron Hetzler
Goreville pitcher Cheyenne Walker winds up to deliver a pitch in the first inning against Du Quoin on March 19 in Du Quoin. Goreville went on to win 8-3.
Byron Hetzler
Murphysboro left fielder Gavin Kuba dives to catch a fly ball in the fourth inning against Massac County during the 3A Baseball Regional on May 20 in Murphysboro. Murphysboro held on to win 3-1. Murphysboro will play Carterville in the regional semifinal on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carterville.
Byron Hetzler
Carbondale’s Kate Crombar (13) gives some encouragment to Madison Galloway (24) before she bats in the third inning against Freeburg during the Class 3A Softball Sectional semifinal on May 29 in Carterville. Carbondale went on to win 9-8 to advance to the sectional final against Centralia.
Byron Hetzler
Carbondale’s Regina Dedecker celebrates after scoring the winning run in the seventh inning during the Class 3A Softball Sectional semifinal against Freeburg on May 29 in Carterville. Carbondale won 9-8 to advance to the sectional final against Centralia.
Byron Hetzler
The Canadian Wild players are introduced before the team’s home opener against the USSSA Pride at Rent One Park this season in Marion.
Byron Hetzler
Mount Vernon’s Billy Beckham (11) has trouble coming up with the ball during the Southern Illinois Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Baseball Game at Itchy Jones Stadium on June 25 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
SIU defensive linemen go through a drill with defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue (left) during the first practice of the season at Saluki Stadium on July 24.
Byron Hetzler
Carterville football players get their helmets checked for proper fit before the start of practice on Aug. 12 in Carterville. Aug. 12 was the first day of practice for area football teams as they prepared for the start on the season on Aug. 30.
Byron Hetzler
Carbondale’s James Oberg (7) gets past Murphysboro’s Omari Morris (4) during the first half this season in Murphysboro. Carbondale went on to win 9-0.
Byron Hetzler
Pinckneyville goalkeeper Grant Tanner (00) blocks a shot by Murphysboro’s David Taylor (8) during the second half on Sept. 9 in Murphysboro. The teams played to a 4-4 draw.
Byron Hetzler
Murphysboro running back Dezmond Clark (8) escapes from Benton linebacker Brendan Minor (32) during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, in Murphysboro. The Red Devils rolled to a 41-0 win.
Byron Hetzler
SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. (15) celebrates after scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run during the first quarter against Youngstown State at Saluki Stadium on Oct. 19.
Byron Hetzler
The Salukis sing the school fight song after beating Youngstown State 35-10 at Saluki Stadium on Oct. 19.
Byron Hetzler
SIU’s Emma Baalman (6) and SIU Hannah Becker (8) go up for the block on Missouri State’s Emelie Orlando (2) at Davies Gym on Oct. 21 in Carbondale. SIU went on to win 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13.
Byron Hetzler
Du Quoin wide receiver Wade Roberson is stopped short of the end zone by Monticello’s Kolton Knuffman (35) and Spencer Brown (14) during the fourth quarter of the 3A football first round playoff game at Van Metre Field on Nov. 2 in Du Quoin. Du Quoin would go on to win 28-25.
Byron Hetzler
Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter celebrates the Red Devils successful two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the 4A Football Playoff quarterfinals on Nov. 16 in Murphysboro. Murphysboro held on to win 35-27.
Byron Hetzler
Our favorite images of life in 2019
Children cool off in the fountains at the Fred Cook Memorial Splash Park in Longfellow Park on July 18 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
Early bird, no worms
A robin eats berries from a winterberry tree on the SIU campus in January morning in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Greg Wendt looks over a cube octahedron he constructed from toothpicks and marshmallows during a hands-on workshop exploring the concepts developed by Buckminster Fuller in February.
Byron Hetzler
Eric Mandat performs at The Swamp in Carbondale in February.
Isaac Smith
Jerry Brooks, owner of Jerry's Flowers, prepares arrangements for Valentine's Day orders on Feb. 13 in Carbondale. The flower shop, entering its 55th year in business, will fill hundreds of orders for the romantic holiday.
Byron Hetzler
Participants in Carbondale's annual Polar Plunge leave the chilly waters of SIU Carbondale's Campus Lake on Feb. 23. The plunge benefits Special Olympics Illinois.
GABRIEL NEELY-STREIT
The Southern
An SIU Aviation Cessna practicing takeoffs and landings is framed by the windows of Hangar 1 at The Southern Illinois Airport on March 6.
Byron Hetzler
Kit Perkins inspects a keyboard she found discarded along Springer Ridge Road near Pleasant Hill Road on March 7, as she and Ivy Graham, of Carbondale, picked up trash.
GABRIEL NEELY-STREIT
The Southern
Mike Anderson works a field with his team of four horses on his farm near Bremen on March 22.
Byron Hetzler
A ringed-bill gull flies away with a fish from the Big Muddy River at the Rend Lake spillway on March 26.
Byron Hetzler
The smoke clears after the Union artillery fires one of its cannons during the Great Battle Stands of the Civil War at Pyramid State Park - Denmark Unit near Pinckneyville in April.
Byron Hetzler
A wood duck prepares to dive under the water in Little Mary’s River near Chester in April.
Byron Hetzler
A cottonmouth swims through the water in a pond along Snake Road this past April in the Shawnee National Forest.
Byron Hetzler
Orlando Alexander poses for a portrait while taking a smoke break along Oakland Avenue in Carbondale in April.
Isaac Smith
SIU student Jimmy Capes relaxes in a hammock near Lawson Hall on the SIU campus before showers moved into the area in Carbondale in April.
Byron Hetzler
Workers begin setting up and lining up chairs for graduates’ seating on the floor of the SIU Arena on May 10 in preparation for commencement ceremonies.
Byron Hetzler
Leah Wayne (middle) cheers with the rest of her class at the end of the morning graduation ceremony at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in May.
Isaac Smith
A couple walks around Campus Lake on a pleasant afternoon in Carbondale in May.
Byron Hetzler
Terra McKenzie, a volunteer with Team River Runner, helps Rusty Ezzell, an Army veteran, prepare to board a two-person kayak at Lake of Egypt in May.
GABRIEL NEELY-STREIT, THE SOUTHERN
Kids enjoy the newly-opened Fred Cook Memorial Splash Park in Murphysboro in May.
Isaac Smith
Engineering students from Catholic University of America work on putting their bridge together outside of the Banterra Center in May. Forty-one teams from across the country competed in the Student Steel Bridge Competition National Finals.
Byron Hetzler
Dan Finke of Herrin takes in the view as the Aluminum Overcast, a World War II-era bomber, passes over Carterville during a flight on June 3.
Byron Hetzler
Shawnee Correctional Center inmates work with dogs in training who will later be given to veterans. They worked with the animals using wheelchairs to be sure they were comfortable around them.
Isaac Smith
RIGHT DOWN THE LINE
Jason Lawrence, a worker for Asphalt Maintenance of Marion, paints new lines on a new stretch of asphalt on Saluki Drive near the Banterra Center on June 21 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
A female red-winged blackbird holds a wheat kernel in a field along Truax Traer Road on June 27.
Byron Hetzler
Drayson Amos waits for lunch in the basement of the Greater Gillespie Temple in Carbondale in June.
Isaac Smith
Russ Mayer leads Lucky, a mustang he is taming, back to the barn after working with him on July 2.
Byron Hetzler
Tim Walker, an SIU Building Services employee, washes windows at Woody Hall on the SIU campus on July 9 in Carbondale. The environmentally friendly washing system uses ionized water that dries without spotting and uses no chemicals.
Byron Hetzler
A squirrel stretches from a tree to steal seeds from a bird feeder at Faner Hall on the SIU campus on July 12 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Allan Brittin, a painter with the SIU Physical Plant, touches up the paint on the entrance doors of Davies Hall on July 25 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
A hummingbird searches for nectar in a field of zinnias at Rendleman Orchards near Alto Pass on July 30.
Byron Hetzler
Visitors pick zinnias at Rendleman Orchards on July 30 near Alto Pass.
Byron Hetzler
Snare drum players Israel Harris (from left), Matthew Von Till, James Adams and Connor Vine of the Marching Salukis drumline practice cadences in the courtyard between Shryock Auditorium and Altgeld Hall during the first full day of band practice on Aug. 12.
Byron Hetzler
Reuben Mast, right, and his son Jason Mast greet a customer June 25 at their farm in Ava.
Isaac Smith
Brothers David Mast, left, and Jonathon Mast dig new potatoes May 31 at their family's farm in Ava. Isaac Smith spent days with the Amish Mast family, learning about their faith and their daily lives.
Isaac Smith
Stan Wisher reads in the barn at the start of the Du Quoin State Fair on Aug. 23.
Isaac Smith
Children enjoy the bubble bus at the opening of the Du Quoin State Fair.
Isaac Smith
Star-Spangled Banner
An American flag flies over Division Street from an aerial truck at the Carterville Fire Department to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Byron Hetzler
Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens, left, hands out apples during the Apple Festival Parade in Murphysboro.
Isaac Smith
SIU students Alex Lange, Justin Kucharski, Greg Root and Dylan Draper play the increasingly popular game of Spikeball at Rinella Field on a pleasant afternoon in Carbondale on Oct. 7.
Byron Hetzler
Amber Addison from Lincoln Elementary in Marion helps fire a cannon during the annual Civil War Day event at John A. Logan College on Oct. 16 in Carterville. The event, in its 15th year, drew 350 students from area schools and featured re-enactors, exhibits and speakers.
Byron Hetzler
John Merikoski and bassist John Williams, of the band The Way Down Wanderers, lead a jam session for children during the third annual Wander Down Music Festival.
GABRIEL NEELY-STREIT
The Southern
GLOWING IN THE TWILIGHT
Visitors view some of the more than 500 pumpkins on display at the annual Pumpkin Glow in the Green Earth Oakland Nature Reserve on Oct. 25 in Carbondale. Proceeds from the event went to Green Earth and the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois.
Byron Hetzler
Bedelia Darmour-Paul, 3, of Carbondale, helps Olympian Deanna Price smash a watermelon which was attempted to be passed off as a pumpkin racer on Oct. 26 during the 2019 Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race in Carbondale, Illinois.
Brian Munoz
Water droplets collect on leaves that have fallen from a tree along Beveridge Street in Carbondale on Oct. 31.
Byron Hetzler
Cattle graze in a field near Route 152 in Perry County on Oct. 18.
Byron Hetzler
Volunteers help place nearly 600 flags honoring local veterans along the second annual Trail of Heroes at Heartland Regional Medical Center on Nov. 5 in Marion.
Byron Hetzler
A spectator-made form is filled with liquid iron during the SIU Sculpture Department’s fall iron pour at the Art Foundry in Carbondale on Nov. 9.
Isaac Smith
A bicyclist rides past a tree still showing its fall colors on the SIU campus on Nov. 8 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
A couple is framed by trees holding onto their fall color as they walk along Campus Lake on Nov. 26 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Scout the dog waits for the Light’s Fantastic Parade to start in Carbondale on Dec. 7.
Isaac Smith
