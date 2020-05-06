The Southern wins 41 Illinois awards for journalism in 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Staff at The Southern Illinoisan were honored for their work in 2019 with awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors and the Illinois Press Association.

In the 2019 APME contest, The Southern won 15 total awards, with six of them earning first place.

“It never ceases to amaze me the amount of incredible work this newsroom produces on a daily basis,” said Tom English, executive editor of The Southern. “I’m really proud of all that they have accomplished and continue to accomplish — even in the face of tremendous adversity.

“They all should be very proud of themselves.”

In the APME contest, first-place awards were won for:

Sports Feature Photo: Byron Hetzler, "Exclamation Point."

Editorial Writing: The Southern Illinoisan editorial board.

Headlines: Shawn Anglin.