The Southern's Molly Parker named ProPublica Distinguished Fellow

The Southern Illinoisan reporter Molly Parker has been selected as a member of the ProPublica Distinguished Fellows program, a three-year investigative reporting partnership.
ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative news outlet, is partnering with six newsrooms nationwide for the program, which funds reporters' salaries and benefits for three years while they produce investigative projects for their local publications. The program is set to run from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.
The Distinguished Fellows program grew out of the Local Reporting Network, according to a news release from ProPublica. Parker and The Southern also participated in the Local Reporting Network in 2018, for which Parker spent a year investigating failures in government oversight of public housing.
“We couldn’t be happier with the inaugural group of ProPublica Distinguished Fellows, who are among the top journalists in America,” Charles Ornstein, ProPublica managing editor/local, said in the news release. “ProPublica has worked with all of them before, either through the Local Reporting Network or as longtime reporting partners, on deep investigative projects that have held power to account. We’re thrilled to continue these relationships over the next three years.”
Parker, a Johnson County native and Southern Illinois University graduate, has worked as a reporter for about 20 years, and joined The Southern in 2014.
"As a person born and raised in Southern Illinois, I'm honored to have this opportunity to work with some of the best journalists and editors in the industry to bring more attention to our area," Parker said. "My goal is to tell stories important to Southern Illinois, and I would encourage anyone with tips or suggestions to reach out to me."
Parker can be reached at molly.parker@thesouthern.com.
"Molly's work has turned an unflinching, watchful eye on our public servants, always with the goal of improving the quality of life for our community," Alee Quick, The Southern's local news editor, said. "I am proud to call her a colleague, and I am excited to read the powerful stories that will come out of this partnership."
Other fellows selected include: Kyle Hopkins of the Anchorage Daily News; Rob Perez of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Jennifer Smith Richards of the Chicago Tribune; Wendi C. Thomas of MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, a nonprofit newsroom in Memphis; and Ken Ward Jr. of Mountain State Spotlight in West Virginia.
