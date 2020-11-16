The Southern's Molly Parker named ProPublica Distinguished Fellow

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parker, a Johnson County native and Southern Illinois University graduate, has worked as a reporter for about 20 years, and joined The Southern in 2014.

"As a person born and raised in Southern Illinois, I'm honored to have this opportunity to work with some of the best journalists and editors in the industry to bring more attention to our area," Parker said. "My goal is to tell stories important to Southern Illinois, and I would encourage anyone with tips or suggestions to reach out to me."

Parker can be reached at molly.parker@thesouthern.com.

"Molly's work has turned an unflinching, watchful eye on our public servants, always with the goal of improving the quality of life for our community," Alee Quick, The Southern's local news editor, said. "I am proud to call her a colleague, and I am excited to read the powerful stories that will come out of this partnership."

Other fellows selected include: Kyle Hopkins of the Anchorage Daily News; Rob Perez of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Jennifer Smith Richards of the Chicago Tribune; Wendi C. Thomas of MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, a nonprofit newsroom in Memphis; and Ken Ward Jr. of Mountain State Spotlight in West Virginia.

