When Belmont edged SIU in the MVC Baseball Tournament last week, it did more than end the Salukis’ baseball season.

It also concluded the career of SIU play-by-play announcer Mike Reis, who Wednesday night announced he was resigning from the job he held for 44 years. Reis announced 501 football games and 1,325 men’s basketball games, along with probably thousands of baseball games, and was recognized as one of the great voices in college sports radio.

In a statement he released on social media, Reis said it was his call to step away from the microphone and that he was in good health. A perfectionist when it came to his work, Reis was bothered by what he felt were some miscalls in recent years.

Saluki fans, @salukiradio listeners and friends: I have some news to share...

“I still have a passion for doing the play-by-play, but my passion for the day-to-day part of the job, the part that makes sure the play-by-play is good, has dwindled,” he said. “As a consequence, mistakes in the play-by-play have ensued.

“The mistakes may be trivial to some and unnoticed by others but they are bothersome to me. I’ve always felt when this happened it would be time to step down. I’ve always said I would know before others when it was time to step down. It’s time.”

The Cincinnati native graduated from SIU in 1978 and was hired as the school’s announcer a year later. During his career, he described the Salukis’ 1983 Division I-AA football championship, as well as the men’s basketball team’s runs to the Sweet 16 in 2002 and 2007.

Current SIU coach Bryan Mullins, the point guard for the 2007 team that nearly toppled Kansas in a regional semifinal in San Jose, paid tribute to Reis on his Twitter page.

The Voice of SIU. Thank you for what you have done for this university, the impact you have made in Salukis everywhere and for the friendship. There will never be another.

Reis was named into the Saluki Hall of Fame in 2005, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2006 and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He also earned the 2011 Illinois Sportscaster of the Year award, as voted on by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Reis has also mentored numerous young announcers who studied the craft while under his wing at SIU. Sean Kelley (Florida) and Russ Eisenstein (Ohio) are currently play-by-play men in Division I, while Connor Onion is a rising star who’s getting steady work at the Big Ten Network and ESPN.

Kelley, who has also served as a play-by-play voice for ESPN Radio, paid tribute to Reis on Wednesday night.

“He is the foundation of my career,” Kelley said. “I am forever indebted to him for all that he has taught me, encouraged me to be me and go about my work the right way. This is the man who has served my alma mater with grace, integrity and excellence.”

Reis said the late Fred Huff, who served two stints as SIU’s sports information director, taught him to be fair and objective no matter the result of the games. While Reis might have exulted in big Saluki wins, he lived up to Huff’s demand to be truthful to the fan.

"Sweet 16, baby! Southern is there!" will forever give me chills.



A wordsmith. A historian. A truth seeker. A mentor. A cherished friend.



On behalf of me, your listeners & everyone you've touched…Thank You, Mike.

It was that commitment to excellence and the truth that made Reis a Southern Illinois institution and inspired thousands of Saluki fans to figure out a way to link up his radio call with the TV or streaming broadcast for that game.

“Not only the voice but in many ways the face of SIU athletics for decades,” said Tim Leonard, the school's athletic director for less than a year. “Wish I had more time to work with you.”