The tide of economic development is rising in Marion

MARION — Mayer Mike Absher said momentum is hard to start, but once it gets going, people are inspired to create their own projects.
“A rising tide lifts all boats,” Absher said.
And the tide is rising in Marion, with development on the west side of the city on both sides of Illinois 13 and in the city’s interior near Tower Square.
“It’s happening both on the west side of town and in older areas of town,” Absher said.
Several projects that were underway in September of 2020 have been completed or are nearing completion in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those was the construction of Popeye’s Chicken on one of two lots on property near Illinois 13 just west of Steak and Shake. Popeye’s is open and very busy, according to Absher.
The other lot on the property will be home to Texas Roadhouse, a steak restaurant serving American cuisine.
A stoplight that was under construction has been installed, extending the roadway from O’Charley’s to the south side of Illinois 13 to connect with Sam Walton Way.
The Black Diamond Group owners Rodney Cabaness and Shad Zimbro have purchased the Illinois Star Center Mall and Kokopelli Golf Course properties.
Jeremy Pinkston, director of business development for the Black Diamond Group, said the group purchased Kokopelli in September 2020, filling in a puzzle piece on the Marion landscape.
“It is such a beautiful course and clubhouse,” Pinkston said.
They clubhouse is being remodeled and will feature a new bar and restaurant. It is expected to open by the end of May.
Some work has been done on the golf course, too. Pinkston said the course was challenging, but it started with the most challenging holes. Some changes have been made to make it more playable for everyone.
“It will still be challenging, but more enjoyable for players,” Pinkston said.
Work is continuing on the mall property. Black Diamond added a drive-in theater to the south side of the mall called the Oasis Theater in October 2020.
The interior of the mall is under construction. Part of that is the expansion of Anderson’s Warehouse Furniture to 50,000 square feet.
“We have a plan for the rest of the mall. We are working with developers and builders on the final site plans for us to do our own thing with the mall,” Pinkston said.
“My goal was to get the mall redeveloped, and they’ve taken on much, much more,” Absher said.
Across town, the Tower Square plaza and areas around it are seeing revitalization and development.
Absher said the city wants to do a $10 million project with multiple components to make the square safer and more friendly for foot traffic. Many components are based on funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.
The city has applied for a $2 million grant, but those awards have not be made. Absher expects the grant announcements to come this spring. If the grant is received, it will be used to upgrades to the water and sewer systems and improvements to the traffic flow.
One part of the project is not based on ITEP funding, redoing the center circle of Tower Square. The project includes installing two fountains with lights that can be timed to music to create light and water shows. Some statues will be moved and old geometric flower boxes will be removed.
Absher said the statue of beloved, long-time Mayor Robert Butler will remain in its place. It will be highlighted by one of the fountains. Pergolas will be added that can be used as a stage area for musical performances.
The city also is working to create a formal mural district. Allison Hasler, community programs director for the city, told The Southern in February that to accomplish that goal would require the city to have at least seven murals.
The city currently has five murals, and they hope to have another 10 murals. They are reviewing artists concept applications for $1,500 in grant funding. The grant winners should be announced by April 30.
Several buildings in the Tower Square are being renovated.
Aaron Smith has bought the building formerly owned by Ivan Zwick. He plans to put in a business called the Little Nashville Café, modeled after the famous Bluebird Café in Nashville. Absher said it will be a nice singer-songwriter place.
Steve Fowler is renovating another building on the southwest part of the square.
The Goodall Building will house four luxury condos and has retail space in its basement.
Absher added that they are running out of buildings surrounding the square, so development is beginning expand beyond that area. He is grateful all those who are investing in the city with private capital.
“It takes a special person to restore an old building. You have to have an eye for what it can be,” he said.
