The tide of economic development is rising in Marion

Across town, the Tower Square plaza and areas around it are seeing revitalization and development.

Absher said the city wants to do a $10 million project with multiple components to make the square safer and more friendly for foot traffic. Many components are based on funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

The city has applied for a $2 million grant, but those awards have not be made. Absher expects the grant announcements to come this spring. If the grant is received, it will be used to upgrades to the water and sewer systems and improvements to the traffic flow.

One part of the project is not based on ITEP funding, redoing the center circle of Tower Square. The project includes installing two fountains with lights that can be timed to music to create light and water shows. Some statues will be moved and old geometric flower boxes will be removed.

Absher said the statue of beloved, long-time Mayor Robert Butler will remain in its place. It will be highlighted by one of the fountains. Pergolas will be added that can be used as a stage area for musical performances.