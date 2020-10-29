'The town is going to love it,' says owner of new taco restaurant opening in Cairo Saturday

CAIRO — A man from Colorado touched by the public housing crisis in Cairo is making good on a promise to open a new business in town.
Tacos 2 Go and More opens to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday inside a building on Sycamore Street that most recently housed a Subway. The building has sat vacant for several years, and Ron Swope is sticking by his promise to give it new life — even if it takes a bit longer than he originally planned.
“We are just very excited,” said Swope, chief executive officer of Horizon Developer Group. “This has been a long time coming.”
Swope has been working on moving four businesses — a Mexican restaurant, laundromat, children’s play center and coffee shop — into the building for the past two years. But he’s faced several delays. Chief among them, the building, which he leases, only had one set of restrooms at the back of the building, and he needed several more to support the additional businesses.
But Swope said it didn’t fit in his business plan to remodel a building he doesn’t own. The building is owned by the Southern Illinois Stimulus Corp., and managed by the Southern Illinois Delta Empowerment Zone, both of which are local economic development entities. But the local agencies didn’t have access to needed funds for the renovation, either.
That changed when they were awarded a $123,000 grant last November from the Delta Regional Authority, a federal-state partnership that aims to improve economic conditions throughout the Delta region, which encompasses much of Southern Illinois.
The funding went toward the addition of two new sets of bathrooms. The grant also helped pay for improvements to the gas lines and sewer draining system at the site.
Swope also faced challenges in securing personal financing for his new businesses, with some partners backing out because of the economic climate in Cairo. But he was eventually able to obtain a Small Business Administration loan via a local bank.
Persistence, he said, has been key. Swope has refused to let the delays discourage him from following through on his plans. He said he’s committed to Cairo for the long haul; he and his wife have purchased a home here and they split their time between Illinois and Colorado. With the opening of the restaurant, he has hired 13 people.
“We promised this a while back when we sat down and said what we wanted to put into this building and it’s now coming to fruition,” he said. “We thank God for what we’re getting here today. And I think the town is going to love it. I think they’ll love what we’re doing, I truly do.”
The restaurant can seat up to 50 people, though the business will offer to-go orders only while Southern Illinois remains under enhanced state mitigation efforts meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Tacos 2 Go menu includes traditional tacos, taco bowls, fajitas and burritos, and for those with a sweet tooth, churros and funnel cake french fries sprinkled with powdered sugar. The “more” in the restaurant’s name — Tacos 2 Go and More — refers to another food option from the same kitchen: Wings 2 Go. That menu on the wings side of the house includes traditional or boneless wings, waffle fries, sweet potato waffle fries and curly fries. The wings are served “naked” with a side of one’s choice of dipping sauce.
Beginning Saturday, the eatery will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Swope said he hopes to open the laundromat some time in early 2021. He hopes to complete the project with the addition of the The Grind Coffee Shop and Jazzy Jacks Play Center by the end of next year.
