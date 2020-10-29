'The town is going to love it,' says owner of new taco restaurant opening in Cairo Saturday

The funding went toward the addition of two new sets of bathrooms. The grant also helped pay for improvements to the gas lines and sewer draining system at the site.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Swope also faced challenges in securing personal financing for his new businesses, with some partners backing out because of the economic climate in Cairo. But he was eventually able to obtain a Small Business Administration loan via a local bank.

Persistence, he said, has been key. Swope has refused to let the delays discourage him from following through on his plans. He said he’s committed to Cairo for the long haul; he and his wife have purchased a home here and they split their time between Illinois and Colorado. With the opening of the restaurant, he has hired 13 people.

“We promised this a while back when we sat down and said what we wanted to put into this building and it’s now coming to fruition,” he said. “We thank God for what we’re getting here today. And I think the town is going to love it. I think they’ll love what we’re doing, I truly do.”

The restaurant can seat up to 50 people, though the business will offer to-go orders only while Southern Illinois remains under enhanced state mitigation efforts meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.