The Twelfth Night Ball returns to Prairie du Rocher with a special musical treat

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER — Keeping with a longstanding tradition, La Guiannée Société will host its Twelfth Night Ball from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Hall at 508 Henry St. in Prairie du Rocher. Twelfth Night Cake will be served at 8:30 p.m., with coronation immediately following.

Gerry Franklin, a member of La Guiannée Société and organizer of the ball, said the ball was cancelled two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twelfth Night is an old French custom brought to Prairie du Rocher by early French settlers.

Franklin said the British settled the east while French settlers went north to Quebec and south to New Orleans. They traveled by water, so securing their spot along the Mississippi River was important. They built Fort du Chartres about halfway between Quebec and New Orleans, and settled the town of Prairie du Rocher 300 years ago.

The French people were Roman Catholic and that influenced how they celebrated Christmas. A season of advent preceded Christmas, with the celebration beginning on Christmas day. It was a 12-day celebration, culminating in a party or ball on the twelfth night.

"The grand celebration was that the eldest women in the village baked a cake and invited all the young people to a dance or ball. She would hide four beans in the cake. It was served to the men. The men who got beans became kings of the ball,” Franklin said.

Those kings would pick their queens from the young ladies at the ball.

“It was kind of a match-making event,” Franklin said.

The tradition of the Twelfth Night Ball continued in Prairie du Rocher until World War II. All the young men were at war, so the ball was not held. For some reason, it did not return after the war.

In 1976, Franklin served on the Randolph County Bicentennial Commission. One of the events held for the Bicentennial was the Twelfth Night Ball. It has been held each year since then, except for the two years of the pandemic.

Since reviving this old custom in 1976, an orchestra named Cousin Curtis and the Cash Rebates has provided the music, dance lessons and calling. Their personnel has varied, with three or four core members always performing.

This year the band has invited all of their members, past and present, to join them in a cornucopia of music. About 15 very talented musicians will rotate on and off the stage all evening during the Twelfth Night Ball.

Franklin calls the talents of the group nothing short of amazing.

Dennis Buckhannon on guitar and Curtis Buckhannon on mandolin, known as the Buckhannon Brothers, have recorded several albums and enjoy frequent air play on St. Louis radio. Geoff Seitz, a violin maker, is said to be the best dance fiddler in this area.

Franklin said there has never been anyone better than Emily Buckhannon to teach and call old-time line dances, reels, squares, waltzes, polkas and even a schottische or two, as well.

“Our caller is very good at explaining the dances. Even beginners can get in and dance,” Franklin said.

Everyone is invited to the Twelfth Night Ball. Admission is still $10 per person, $30 per family. Youth under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Beverages must be purchased at the bar.

Franklin said the ball is not a fundraiser, but they usually break even.

“It’s to have fun and I hope it stays going another 300 years,” Franklin said.