COBDEN — The Union County Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker St., will reopen at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 after being closed for the winter season.

The museum has the country’s largest public display of Anna Pottery, according to Patrick Brumleve, president of the Union County Historical and Genealogical Society. The pottery is collected all around the country.

“It is considered a premier example of folk art,” Brumleve said.

The Kirkpatrick brothers opened Anna Pottery in 1869. They sold the business in the late 1880s. Brumleve said that the person who took it over really couldn’t make a go of it, leading to Anna Pottery's permanent closure in 1903.

The museum in Cobden has a large chimney pot, several fair jugs and many other pieces, including some of the novelty items made to promote the pottery.

With it's reopening, the museum plans to feature several new exhibits.

A collection of items from the Lockard-Fitch collection are displayed, including a Log Cabin quilt, jewelry, a Texico thermometer and plenty of photos. Brumleve said Judy Travelstead worked Lockard-Fitch on the display.

The museum also has a display of five new paintings which they just recently acquired.

The artists are: Maurice Metzger, whose piece has a religious theme; Charles Winn, with a patriotic painting; Jesse Wright, who did a picture of a lady; and C.A. Clemens, who did two paintings of landscapes. All are local artists and each has their own unique artistic style.

Brumleve said Clemens had a painting business in Anna and was very prolific. He says that he is probably the most well-known of the five artists.

Six items will be featured in an exhibit titled “What is the Story?” Each artifact in this exhibit has an interesting story. One of the pieces is a hand-carved elephant. Another is a campaign torch.

Brumleve said the “What is the Story?” exhibits are very popular with visitors.

A new window exhibit by Francis Swedlund illustrates the history of King Neptune. King Neptune was a locally raised pig that was used to raise funds for the war effort during WW II. He raised several million dollars and his story is unique to Southern Illinois.

Along with the Anna Pottery, the museum features a variety of permanent exhibits that include Native American artifacts, Civil War history and local history. The museum has been a popular tourist attraction for over 50 years.

The Shop for the Benefit of the Museum will also be open. The shop offers a variety of merchandise including flower arrangements, glassware, collectibles, Easter decorations, and much more. Proceeds from the shop go to the operation of the museum.

Regular hours for the museum and shop will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Sometimes Friday afternoons by chance. The museum has a Facebook page under Union County, IL Historical and Genealogy Society & Museum. Their phone number is 618-893-2865.

The museum is run by a board of directors. They are: Patrick Brumleve, president; Paulette Aronson, vice-president; Beverly Anderson, secretary; Judy Travelstead, treasurer; and members Darryl Parks, Marianna Riley and Francis Swedlund.