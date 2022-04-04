The Varsity in Carbondale is starting spring off with an all-ages drag show

CARBONDALE – An all-ages drag show will mark the return of spring in Carbondale later this month.
The Varsity Center is hosting a Spring Into Drag show on Saturday, April 16.
In addition to the usual lip-synching, comedy and dancing that is at a Varsity drag event, there will also be several games, contests, scavenger hunts and special celebrations, all with prizes.
Southern Illinois’ Pride Queen and the godmother of Carbondale’s drag scene — Blanche DuBois — is the evening’s emcee, and she’ll also perform.
Joining Blanche will be Jodie Santana, Faim Lee Jewls, Leiyana Santana and Leimomi.
Christina Garnette will be the evening’s hostess.
Despite the show being an all-ages show and the Varsity welcomes young people to attend, those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian as the show can be on the risqué side, The Varsity Center said.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. The bar opens at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for students with ID.
Tickets are available in advance at www.thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com. Tickets are not available in advance at the venue but will be available there the night of the show when doors open at 6 p.m.
For more information about The Varsity Center, follow them at www.facebook.com/varsitycenter or visit www.thevarsitycenter.org.
ICYMI: Last week's top crimes stories across Southern Illinois
Missing Nevada woman last seen in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Nevada resident.
Shelbi Zaldain, 31 of Reno, Nevada, was last seen on March 4 in the 600 block of East College Street in Carbondale, police said.
Police described Zaldain as about 6 feet and 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with blue eyes and red/brown hair.
The investigation is active.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zaldain can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Police searching for suspect involved in Sunday shooting
CARBONDALE – Police are searching for a suspect believed to involved in a Sunday shooting that injured one person in Carbondale.
The suspect allegedly fled south from the 500 block of East Main Street shortly before 2:59 p.m. on foot between buildings on the south side of the roadway, police said.
Police described the suspect as a younger Black male who is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and wearing a red or maroon hooded sweatshirt with black jeans.
Carbondale police responded to the 500 block of East Main Street in reference to a shots fired call.
Upon arrival they located a victim and began administering lifesaving aid, police said.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service then also responded and transported the victim to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life-saving injuries.
The investigation into these incidents is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
Police warn about scammer pretending to be police sergeant
CARBONDALE – A scammer in Carbondale is allegedly pretending to be a police sergeant to get money, police said.
On Saturday, Carbondale police received several reports of a scam where individuals were receiving calls claiming to be a sergeant with the police department and that they were in some type of legal trouble.
The victims were instructed by the suspect that they were required to immediately make an online payment in order to resolve the issue, police said.
The name the scammer provided is the name of a retired sergeant from the CPD.
CPD did not release the name on the news release.
The police asked the public to share this information to help reduce the potential of others becoming a victim of this scam.
The Carbondale Police Department does not call anyone and request money over the phone, the police said.
If anyone receives a similar call, immediately hang up, then call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Second security camera stolen in Carbondale within past week
CARBONDALE – A second security camera has been reported stolen in Carbondale, police said.
At 11:34 a.m. on Sunday police responded to a resident in the 700 block of South Taylor Drive to a theft call.
Early that day at about 4:33 a.m. a suspect stole a security camera from the side of a residence, police said.
This is the second instance of security camera theft within the past week, police said.
No suspect information has been provided at this time.
However, police advise residents with external security cameras to consider mounting them to fixed objects at a height where they cannot be stolen or tampered with.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
Carbondale man charged with several violent crimes
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man has been arrested in connection with alleged gun and drug-related crimes and on several warrants.
Deaundre Wimberly, 29, was located and arrested at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block West McDaniel Street, police said.
He was apprehended by both Carbondale police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Wimberly was arrested on warrants tied to several local investigations, police said.
The warrants included charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, vehicular invasion and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
Wimberly was also charged additional counts following the course of the arrest and investigation, police said.
He was recently charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence; manufacture/possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (500 – 2000 grams); and unlawful possession of cannabis.
Wimberly is incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation into these incidents is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
— The Southern
Cold case reopened: Mother of 3 identified as 1993 Southern Illinois murder victim
The identity of 1993 murder victim “Ina Jane Doe” has been discovered and the investigation into her death will be reopened, authorities revealed during a Friday news conference.
“Ina Jane Doe” has been identified as Susan Lund of Clarksville, Tennessee, with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services of Massachusetts.
Lund’s decapitated head was found Jan. 27, 1993, on the side of a wooded roadway within Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park near Ina.
However, her identity was unknown at the time.
Now her family, including her three children who were six, four and two at the time of her disappearance, has received some peace, one of Lund’s other sisters, Pamela Reyes, said.
“I'm just speaking on behalf of her three children,” Reyes said. “They just really want people to know that they're grateful to find out that they weren't abandoned by their mother. She didn't leave her kids, not willingly. For her six-year-old, her only son, it was really important for him to come to grips that his mom didn't abandon him.”
Lund went missing on Dec. 24, 1992, after leaving her family home to walk to a nearby grocery store, Anthony Redgrave, co-founder and lead forensic genetic genealogist of Redgrave Research Forensic Services, said at the news conference.
Soon after her husband reported her missing, an investigation into her whereabouts pursued to no avail and ultimately closed.
Lund’s siblings and the rest of her family didn’t know until four days later she was missing. They have been looking for her ever since.
“I talked to her last on Dec. 24,” Reyes said. “I’m probably the last person to speak with her in the family. We were making plans to talk, and I was trying to make plans to come down and visit her. It’s just like we were celebrating Christmas and then all this. It's never been the same. We've always had a piece of our family missing.”
Her head was originally found by two girls — ages 10 and 12 — who were running through the park, according to an Associated Press newspaper clipping obtained by The Southern from January 1993.
Her remains were dumped on a peninsula that extends into Rend Lake, the story read.
At the time the remains, lated identified as Lund, was estimated to be 30 to 50 years old at the time of her death, and she had likely died two to three days prior to discovery, police said.
The police described her as having long reddish hair and a pin-shaped mole in her left ear.
She’d had extensive dental work, including a silverpoint filling, and she had possibly worn braces at some point, police said.
The case eventually went cold until recently when Dr. Amy Michael with the University of New Hampshire reached out to the sheriff’s office to offer some DNA and bone re-analysis of the unknown victim at the time, Michael said during the news conference.
Through bone re-analysis, Michael and her team were able to determine that Lund’s was likely not as asymmetrical as previously thought.
The initial anthropological report and academic paper published in 1996 stressed a hypothesis of the remains now identified as Lund having torticollis or wryneck syndrome, displayed in the original suspected image of Lund through great asymmetry, Redgrave said.
Because of Michael’s hypothesis, new forensic art was prepared by sketch artist Carl Koppelman to reflect updated findings.
One image is without eye makeup and the other is with eye makeup, police said.
The news release posted on Facebook garnered hundreds of comments with people comparing the new forensic images with images of other missing persons.
The DNA re-analysis started in February 2020 and Redgrave Research Forensic Services of Massachusetts was able to quickly find some potential matches and locate Lund’s family.
Police then retrieved a DNA sample from one of Lund’s suspected siblings on March 6, and it came back as a match, Redgrave said.
“We found that this couple had several children, including Susan Lund, and she did not have a documented death date and there was no evidence of an address or proof of life activity after 1993,” Redgrave said. “They (the samples) were found to share 2,599.5 Centimorgans with each other, which you can see … is 100% consistent with the values shared with the full sibling.”
Now with Lund’s identity confirmed, her family is mourning the news while simultaneously happy to know where she ended up.
“I cried most of the day. We had been looking on and off, when we could, to find her. She was just very kind-hearted, very not judgmental and down to earth. Just a really sweet person the whole time and everyone ... really loved her. Then I was angry. I was angry because she’s been there for 29 years. But we’re relieved now.”
However, the circumstances surrounding Lund’s death have not been solved.
The almost 30-year-old cold case is set to reopen with cooperation between the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Clarksville police.
“The sheriff's office extends its sincerest condolences to the family of Susan Lund,” Sheriff Jeff Bullard Sr. said. “Unfortunately, in most homicide investigations, victim identification is done very quickly and we can move forward following up every lead and determining victimology to try to ascertain the truth as to what happened to the victim. That has taken much longer now, but that doesn't stop our mission. Our mission is still to find the truth about what happened to Susan.”
Anyone with information about Lund or this case can contact Detective Captain Bobby Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office (618)244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS (8477).
Colorado man waits jury trail for first-degree murder in Carbondale
CARBONDALE — A Colorado man charged with a 2021 murder has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Freddie Glasser, 43, formerly of Dolores, Colorado, awaits trial in the case.
He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder – Class M felonies – in the death of Melvin Edwards, according to Judici, an online court records database.
His two counts of first-degree murder are varying degrees including murder with intent to kill and murder with a strong probability of killing the other person.
Glasser appeared over virtual Zoom video during a Tuesday court hearing at the Jackson County Courthouse for his final pretrial hearing prior to his planned jury trial in May.
During the hearing, no comments were made from Glasser’s defense.
However, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez did mention that two new motions may be filed prior to the pending trial date.
Should more motions be filed, additional hearings are likely to be scheduled, according to Judge Ralph Bloodworth.
Glasser is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on May 16 in courtroom two for a status hearing and at 8:15 a.m. on May 23 in the same courtroom for the start of his jury trial, according to online court records.
In an earlier meeting on Feb. 17, Glasser had pleaded not guilty to all his charges, according to court records.
All Glasser’s charges stem from the May 28, 2021, incident.
At approximately 5:40 a.m. Carbondale police responded to a request to assist with an eviction in the 700 block of South Marion Street.
Upon arrival, officers located Edwards, 61 of Carbondale, with life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.
Jackson County Ambulance Service arrived and provided life-saving measures at the scene.
Edwards was then transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives began to investigate Edwards’ death and identified Glasser as a suspect.
Officers located Glasser in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at approximately 10:20 a.m. and arrested him after he was allegedly trying to enter vehicles, according to police.
The Carbondale Police Department was assisted by Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety, Jackson County Coroner and Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or 618-549-COPS.
