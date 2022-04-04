The Varsity in Carbondale is starting spring off with an all-ages drag show

CARBONDALE – An all-ages drag show will mark the return of spring in Carbondale later this month.

The Varsity Center is hosting a Spring Into Drag show on Saturday, April 16.

In addition to the usual lip-synching, comedy and dancing that is at a Varsity drag event, there will also be several games, contests, scavenger hunts and special celebrations, all with prizes.

Southern Illinois’ Pride Queen and the godmother of Carbondale’s drag scene — Blanche DuBois — is the evening’s emcee, and she’ll also perform.

Joining Blanche will be Jodie Santana, Faim Lee Jewls, Leiyana Santana and Leimomi.

Christina Garnette will be the evening’s hostess.

Despite the show being an all-ages show and the Varsity welcomes young people to attend, those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian as the show can be on the risqué side, The Varsity Center said.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. The bar opens at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for students with ID.

Tickets are available in advance at www.thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com. Tickets are not available in advance at the venue but will be available there the night of the show when doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information about The Varsity Center, follow them at www.facebook.com/varsitycenter or visit www.thevarsitycenter.org.

