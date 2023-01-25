 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Cultural and Civic Center

The Wallflowers to perform in Marion on April 22

Jakob Dylan The Wallflowers

Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers. The band will be performing at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, April 22.

Grammy Award winning rock band The Wallflowers will be in concert Saturday, April 22 in Marion.

The band recently announced a spring tour and their stop at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center will be the band’s only performance in Illinois.

The band, fronted by Jakob Dylan, son of legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, has had three No. 1 hits and 13 songs on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart. The group’s recording of “One Headlight” was named by the Billboard magazine as the Greatest Adult Alternative Song of All Time.

Since their inception in 1989, the group has won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated six times for “Best Rock Performance” and “Best Rock Song.” 

The Wallflowers’ latest album, their first in a decade, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard album chart.

Tickets for the April 22 show start at $39.99 and are on sale at www.marionccc.com.

