The Women's Center now has a new, more inclusive name — Survivor Empowerment Center

CARBONDALE — Leaders at The Women’s Center have announced the organization is changing its name. It's now called the Survivor Empowerment Center.

The announcement came Friday night at the 2022 Taste of Chocolate fundraiser Friday evening in Carbondale.

During the evening’s program, John Pfeifer, development specialist, and Sarah Settles, domestic violence and transitional housing coordinator, gave a presentation that explained why the organization’s board and staff thought it needed a new name.

Pfeifer said it better fits the group’s mission.

“I hope that it demonstrates the inclusion they have served to everyone, not just women, for a decade. I hope the name reflects total inclusivity,” Pfeifer said.

The Women’s Center began in November 1972 and did not have a purpose that included taking care of the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Our founders recognized the need for women to be safe – to have ‘a room of their own’ in which to meet and talk and thrive,” Pfeifer said.

He continued saying that quickly changed as volunteers began caring for women and their children who were affected by domestic violence. They opened a shelter to provide a safe place. Then, they began providing counseling and advocacy for those who had experienced sexual assault, abuse and harassment.

Over its tenure, the organization has grown its focus from Jackson County to a larger area including Franklin, Gallatin, Johnson, Perry, Saline, Union and Williamson counties.

The organization also grew who it served. They provided services for males who were survivors of domestic or sexual violence, as well as those who are transgender or who do not have the gender identity or biological sex assigned at birth.

As the need to provide services to a group larger than women expanded over the past decade, it became increasingly apparent that the name “Women’s Center” had become an obstacle to helping many.

“In the summer of 2019, in an initial survey with 51 respondents; eighteen thought that we served only women with an additional 16 thinking we served only women and children. Something needed to be done,” Pfeifer said.

At its Sept. 9, 2019, Women’s Center board meeting, an Ad Hoc Name Review Committee was created. The committee was comprised of a wide geographically diverse group of employees and community members. This group reviewed additional surveys, conducted focus groups, and conducted individual one-on-ones with all employees soliciting input.

Pfeifer said they reviewed many names. They liked the Phoenix Center, which was one option, but they found out another group in Illinois used the name.

During the board’s November 2021 meeting, they approved the name Survivor Empowerment Center for the organization.

Those attending Taste of Chocolate had a chance to see the Survivor Empowerment Center’s new logo, designed by Nic Skovgaard of Alter Ego Marketing.

