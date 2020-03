These Southern Illinois restaurants are offering curbside, takeout, delivery during COVID-19 closures

Illinois Gov. J.B. Prtizker ordered restaurants to stop dine-in service through April 7. But, restaurants are still allowed to serve food through delivery, carry-out and curbside pickup.

In an effort to combat the loss of business to local restaurants, many organizations and groups have started keeping track of the Southern Illinois spots that still provide delivery or pickup. One of those groups is the Southern Illinois Eats Facebook Group.

Below is the list supplied by Southern Illinois Eats. We will update this list once a day. It's not a bad idea to check with a restaurant by phone before you place an order online or head for the drive-thru line.

ANNA & JONESBORO